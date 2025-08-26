Report: Steelers Release OT Dylan Cook

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make some roster decisions ahead of Tuesday’s late afternoon deadline to reach the 53-man roster.

Offensive tackle Dylan Cook is their latest move, as Pittsburgh is releasing him, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After spending the 2023 season on the Steelers’ 53-man roster, Cook spent the 2024 season dealing with an injury and on the practice squad. Coming into the 2025 season he was in a roster battle with veteran Calvin Anderson as the Steelers’ swing tackle under offensive line coach Pat Meyer.

At times this summer, Cook saw some first-team reps and flipped back and forth between left and right tackle. He played 105 snaps in the preseason, grading out at 60.1 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 69.3 as a pass blocker.

The veteran lineman saw 82 snaps at left tackle and 19 snaps at right tackle during the preseason.

Cook allowed just three pressures in 61 pass-blocking reps in the preseason. But now he finds himself off the 53-man roster, losing out in the position battle to Anderson, who seems to be nearing a return after dealing with an injury late in training camp. Additionally, the Steelers signed veteran tackle/guard Andrus Peat late in training camp, creating more competition for Cook.

The Steelers originally signed Cook in May 2023. The former high school quarterback brought good athleticism to the tackle position and had a strong 2023 preseason, which was good enough for him to earn a roster spot. Coming off that 2023 season with the Steelers, Cook appeared to be in line for the backup tackle job once again, but a foot injury sidelined him for several weeks.

The Steelers waived him in late October before signing him to the practice squad a few days later, and he spent the rest of the season there. With Anderson signing a two-year deal this offseason, Cook had a tall task in front of him. Even with Anderson missing a few weeks with an injury, Cook did not do enough to stick on the Steelers’ 53-man roster.

We’ll see if he circles back to the practice squad. He’s a talented young offensive lineman with good versatility and athleticism who needs to continue developing. Hopefully that can continue in Pittsburgh.