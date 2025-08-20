Steelers Release ILB Devin Harper With Settlement; OT Gareth Warren Placed On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released inside linebacker Devin Harper with an injury settlement, per the NFL’s transaction log. It comes one day after Harper was placed on injured reserve, clearing waivers following his Monday release. Rookie offensive tackle Gareth Warren cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve.

Steelers waived ILB Devin Harper from IR with an injury settlement today. OL Gareth Warren cleared waivers today and reverted to IR after being waived injured Tuesday #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 20, 2025

Harper’s injury wasn’t specified and presumably occurred during the team’s second preseason game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played 20 defensive snaps and wasn’t mentioned by Mike Tomlin in the post-game injury report, but did not practice again with the team.

Signed to a Reserve/Futures contract in January, Harper was buried at the end of the Steelers’ depth chart. He split reps with rookie Carson Bruener during training camp but often found himself the odd-man route. Harper had impressive showings in backs on ‘backers versus Jaylen Warren, but struggled to make impact plays during the team period of practice.

Reuniting with ILBs Coach Scott McCurley, who worked with Harper in Dallas previously, wasn’t going to be enough for Harper to make the 53-man roster. Even making the practice squad would’ve proven difficult.

Officially a free agent, Harper will work to get healthy from the injury he suffered. Given the settlement and the fact that it occurred one day after being placed on IR, it suggests Harper’s injury is relatively minor and he could be healthy within a few weeks. Once back at 100-percent, Harper will hit the NFL’s tryout circuit in an attempt to latch onto a practice squad. A sixth-round pick in 2022, he’s appeared in 12 NFL games with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cowboys.

Warren was placed into concussion protocol after getting injured on QB Logan Woodside’s fourth-quarter interception against Tampa Bay. Pittsburgh waived/injured Warren on Monday. Landing on injured reserve is procedural.

Like Harper, Warren could soon be released with an injury settlement. Signed to the roster after a successful rookie minicamp tryout, Warren battled a knee injury that caused him to miss roughly one week of training camp. He got healthy for the preseason opener but struggled this summer. Twice against Tampa Bay, he was flagged for penalties, and he allowed a sack/fumble against Jacksonville.

Offensive tackle Julian Pearl was signed in his place for tomorrow’s finale against the Carolina Panthers.