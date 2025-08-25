Steelers Release 12 More Players Ahead Of Final Cutdowns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released another dozen players ahead of Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline. In a press release issued Monday evening, the team has released:

WR: Max Hurleman, Lance McCutcheon

RB: Lew Nichols

TE: JJ Galbreath

OL: Steven Jones, Aiden Williams

DT: Kyler Baugh

LB: Mark Robinson, Julius Welschof

CB: Daryl Porter Jr., D’Shawn Jamison

K: Ben Sauls

The team also confirmed the report of punter Cameron Johnston’s release. Corliss Waitman seems to have won the punting job. With 13 in total released, the Steelers’ roster now sits at 67 players. This means 14 more names must be released (or placed on injured reserve) before 4 PM/EST tomorrow.

The most notable name on the list is Robinson, who had spent the past three years on the Steelers’ roster. Though not confirmed, it appears rookie ILB Carson Bruener beat him out for the No. 5 inside linebacker spot.

A seventh-round pick in Kevin Colbert’s final 2022 draft class, he stuck around the first three years banging around on special teams. He loses his spot in the last year of his rookie deal. Robinson picked up eight tackles in the preseason. He logged time at fullback during one training camp practice, but that role wasn’t revisited the rest of the summer. Robinson could land on the practice squad but may also draw interest around the league.

Rookie WR Max Hurleman earned plenty of summer buzz and was widely considered Pittsburgh’s top camp darling. But like many who have previously held the title, Hurleman fizzled out by the end. A dropped touchdown against Tampa Bay was a low point. Still, Hurleman made plays in camp, showed his athleticism and versatility, and performed well as a gunner on special teams. He could begin the regular season on the Steelers’ practice squad.

Once making a 53-man roster with the Los Angeles Rams, WR Lance McCutcheon couldn’t capture that magic again in Pittsburgh. He outlasted intriguing UDFA Roc Taylor and caught a 24-yard touchdown in the preseason finale versus the Carolina Panthers, but was unable to crack a relatively weak Steelers’ receiver depth chart. He’ll try to circle back to the practice squad.

RB Lew Nichols wasn’t signed until training camp was underway, and his practices weren’t especially notable. But he shined inside stadiums, averaging nearly 8-yards per carry on 11 attempts. He also showed sure hands as a receiver with five receptions for 36-yards. A successful college runner who once led the NCAA in rushing, Nichols broke tackles and proved hard to bring down. He has a real chance to make the practice squad.

UDFA tight end JJ Galbreath flashed during the “acclimation phase” of training camp, the first four padless practices. His play waned from there, and a lack of size (6033, 231 pounds) and strength proved troublesome as an in-line blocker. In the preseason, he caught three passes for 23 yards. Galbreath also played heavy special teams snaps and could wind up on the practice squad.

Offensive lineman Steven Jones was one of camp’s most versatile players. He worked at right guard and right tackle while dabbling at left tackle early in camp as Broderick Jones fought a groin injury. Big and powerful, he stood out more than most third-teamers, but he lacks the foot speed to consistently secure the edge at tackle. Jones’ physicality profiles better at guard. He could land on the practice squad.

Undrafted out of D-II Minnesota-Duluth, Aiden Williams is athletic but lacks the strength needed to play in the NFL. He also missed the end of the summer with an injury, sitting out the last training camp practice and the team’s final two preseason games. Before getting hurt, he worked third-team right guard.

Defensive lineman Kyler Baugh was signed during camp after injuries piled up on the Steelers’ defensive line. A stocky body with good energy and get-off, he saw reserve snaps at defensive end and tackle during the summer. Baugh picked up a sack in the preseason finale.

In his second camp with the team, EDGE Julius Welschof serves as the team’s international exemption, allowing the Steelers to have a 91-man roster in the offseason and up to a 17-man practice squad. Durable, practicing each day, and playing in all three games, the German-born Welschof has a plus side and plays steady run defense. He should snag a practice squad spot as the Steelers’ exemption.

The first player to wear Minkah Fitzpatrick’s No. 39 jersey since June’s trade, CB Daryl Porter Jr. sported the digits after being signed in August. Initially added for depth, Porter impressed the coaching staff and earned quality reps during the Steelers’ final two preseason games. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin hinted Porter could stick on the practice squad. He finished the preseason with seven tackles.

CB D’Shawn Jamison played bigger than his size and saw increased reps throughout the summer as injuries piled up at slot corner. But Jamison had a tough road to make the 53, especially after his roughing the kicker penalty against Tampa Bay. He’ll try to latch onto the team’s practice squad. Jamison recorded eight tackles and one forced fumble this preseason. He also chipped in three kick returns for 89-yards.

Rookie kicker Ben Sauls went out with a bang, making four field goals, including a 50-yard boot, in the preseason finale against Carolina. But he had no chance of beating out Chris Boswell. Sauls could receive looks from teams looking for a kicker. Failing that, he’ll wait for injuries and performance to open a door. Pittsburgh could also keep him on speed dial should Boswell suffer an injury.