Steelers’ Punter Battle Will Be ‘Hardest Decision That The Team Has,’ Christian Kuntz Believes

It’s not a position battle that’s going to draw a ton of attention, but it might be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest one ahead of the 2025 season.

That would be the punter battle between veterans Cameron Johnston and Corliss Waitman.

Johnston was signed to a three-year deal ahead of the 2024 season to address Pittsburgh’s chronic punting woes. But he was lost for the season in the fourth quarter of the season-opener against Atlanta. Corliss Waitman stepped into the mix and did a very good job for the Steelers last season.

Though Johnston has the big contract that should give him the edge, both special teams coordinator Danny Smith and head coach Mike Tomlin have called it a position battle throughout training camp. Both have had strong moments during training camp and in the preseason.

Waitman had one punt in the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, booming it 57 yards with a net of 51 yards. Johnston punted twice, recording a long of 52 yards. He also downed one inside the 20-yard-line in the win over Jacksonville.

For long snapper Christian Kuntz, who was joined by former Steelers punter Josh Miller on the latest episode of his podcast, the punting competition will be one of the hardest decisions the Steelers will have to make this summer from a roster standpoint.

“These two dudes are insane. Both of ’em are insane punters and they’re both unbelievable dudes, teammates,” Kuntz said of Waitman and Johnston, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “I think that that’s probably gonna be the hardest decision that the team has. These dudes are 50-55 [yards] every time outside the numbers.

“Every rep, Mike T[omlin]’s in the back, ‘Holy shit!’ screaming. ‘Look at that, look at that.’ Every ball. And it’s crazy.”

The Steelers are fortunate to have two punters the caliber of Johnston and Waitman. Of course, it was tough seeing Johnston go down the way he did in Week 1 last season, but that created an opening for Waitman. Last season, Waitman punted the ball 65 times and averaged 41.9 net yards. That 41.9 net yards per punt set the franchise record, breaking Pressley Harvin III’s record.

Despite that record-setting season, Waitman finds himself battling Johnston for the job. Johnston might have the upper hand, but Waitman isn’t going quietly. Both will punt through the rest of the preseason as Tomlin stated the job will be determined at the end of the preseason, so there are plenty of opportunities left.

For Miller, who found himself in some punting competitions during his time in the NFL, it will unfortunately all come down to money.

“I hate to say it, but those scenarios turn into dollars. I hate that when you get two cats that are relatively [strong], it’s say, alright, well obviously they both can hold, they both hold really good,” Miller said of the punting battle. “Boz’s [Chris Boswell] vote does count, but if he just says, ‘They’re both great, coach,’ then it’s dollars. We can bring another receiver, we bring another lineman in because we save some cap.”

It will be interesting to see what happens. Chris Boswell had a historic year with Waitman holding for him, and has way more experience kicking with Waitman as his holder compared to Johnston. However in the season opener last year against Atlanta Boswell hit five of his six field goals with Johnston holding before Scotty Miller served as the emergency holder on Boswell’s final field goal.

The Steelers are in a great position here at punter. We’ll see what happens, but it seems like there’s no real wrong decision.

Check out the full episode of The Christian Kuntz Podcast below.