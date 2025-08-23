Steelers’ Positioning of Yahya Black Reminds Beat Writer Of Mean Joe Greene: ‘Really Hard To Defend’

The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted to get back to being a physical defense in 2025. That started with their first-round pick, DT Derrick Harmon. But they went back to the well in the fifth round with DL Yahya Black. Obviously, there was a lot more expectation on Harmon than on Black.

But Yahya Black showed that he’s got some real potential Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers. In only 19 snaps, Black had five tackles, two tackles for a loss and two sacks. He was a disruptor. It’s catching people’s eyes, both in terms of fans and people around the team.

“I think he has transitioned well from the college game to here,” insider Mark Kaboly said Friday when he joined The PM Team on 93.7 The Fan. “Of being able to use his hands, pressing guys off of him. Just his strength, brute force. He does remind me of a modern-day Cam Heyward, just for how he approaches the… run-stopping aspect of the game. Nobody would have thought he would get off to this type of start.”

Yahya Black’s game is not predicated on being a quick-twitch, penetrating defensive lineman. After all, he checked in to the NFL Scouting Combine at 6’6″ and 336 pounds. For comparison, like Kaboly suggested, Cam Heyward checked into the Combine at 6’5″ and 294 pounds.

Black’s just not an agile man who can burst past offensive linemen at the snap. But what he may lack in quick-twitch nature, he makes up for in brute strength and size. He’s a monster of a human being on the defensive line. That alone can give offensive linemen fits.

The Steelers decided that Black’s size alone wasn’t enough Thursday. They decided to employ it differently. One of the most unique things we saw them do with him was line up at nose tackle at points. It brought back memories of a former Steelers nose tackle from the Steel Curtain days.

“Yesterday, you saw him doing the old Joe Greene cockeyed nose tackle spot, which is really hard to defend,” Kaboly said. “I don’t know if that was just for you-know-what and giggles last night. But I’d like to see if they’re going to move forward with that a little bit, too, in base defense.”

No one is saying Yahya Black is going to be the next Mean Joe Greene in the heart of the Steelers’ defense. But it was different to see someone line up at an angle like Greene used to. For more about the history of that cocked nose tackle, check out this piece from our very own Alex Kozora from back in the day. But suffice it to say, it’s all about making it easier for that tackle to cause disruption at the point of attack, whether playing the run or rushing the passer.

In Josh Carney’s film study of Black’s performance against the Panthers, Black was able to disrupt the Panthers’ offensive line regardless of a pass or run play in that cocked tackle spot. It’s a very different look, but it was incredibly effective for Black on Thursday. He showed an ability to get upfield and cause the Panthers problems that way. He also showed the ability to anchor down against the run and clog things up.

Will Yahya Black be a force to be reckoned with as a rookie? Will he help usher in the next era of the Steel Curtain? Only time will tell. But on Thursday night, he gave some Carolina Panthers linemen nightmares.