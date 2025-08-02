Steelers Pass Catchers Impressed By Rodgers’ Accuracy: ‘Putting It Where Only We Can Get It’

As a four-time NFL MVP and a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, there are a number of things that new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has done at an incredibly high level throughout his career.

From the hard counts to the ability to make magic after the play breaks down, Rodgers has been a magician throughout his career. Now, with his new team in Pittsburgh, Rodgers is starting to make an impact on his latest group of pass-catching weapons.

It centers on something seemingly so simple in the relationship between quarterback and pass catcher yet is so difficult to do in the grand scheme of things for quarterbacks: accuracy and ball placement.

For tight end Pat Freiermuth and wide receiver Calvin Austin III, that’s what stands out the most from Rodgers early in training camp.

Appearing with Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller of Movin’ the Chains on SiriusXM NFL Radio Friday night from Latrobe Memorial Stadium, Freiermuth and Austin each raved about their new quarterback.

“His ball placement is great. He always throws us open,” Freiermuth said of Rodgers, according to audio via Sirius XM. “If we’re covered at a certain angle, he throws it back shoulder or throws us over the top. He does a great job of putting it where only we can get it.”

Rodgers has been a master at throwing back-shoulder balls to his receivers, putting it where only his guys can get it. He’s made it a major strength of his game. Really, he laid the foundation for it, as every quarterback does it now, or at least attempts to.

He also still throws a great deep ball, and the touch and placement on throws down the field remains impressive. He’s good at throwing guys open and putting it in a spot, and as Freiermuth said, the ball goes where only his guys can get it. That’s a big reason why Rodgers doesn’t throw many interceptions year after year.

Not only does Rodgers put the ball where only his guys can get it, he throws the ball in a spot where his receivers can catch it and turn upfield to find additional yardage. For a guy like Austin, that’s going to be huge in 2025 with his speed and ability after the catch.

“His accuracy is something that like, tells you like he’s gonna put the ball on you, but if you are on an out route, he’s gonna put the ball on you in a way where you can be able to turn to get to get upfield and get some more yards,” Austin said of Rodgers, according to audio via Sirius XM.

Though the Steelers have had some competent quarterbacks since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, including Russell Wilson and Justin Fields last season, this Steelers crop of pass catchers hasn’t had a quarterback with the arm talent and accuracy of someone like Rodgers.

His ability to fit passes into tight windows, throw guys open and take advantage of space will be key, especially in the quick passing game. It could lead to big seasons for the likes of Freiermuth and Austin.