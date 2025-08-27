Steelers Opt Not To Roster Any From Hyped 2025 UDFA Class

Despite the enthusiasm for the Steelers’ initial rookie undrafted free agent (UDFA) group, they kept none on the 53-man roster. College free agents have a harder road than draft picks, and you’re not going to find a hit every year. Pittsburgh had been on a pretty solid run in recent years, though. Coupled with the promise of this year’s incoming class, the outcome may strike one as disappointing.

The Steelers’ initial UDFA class featured seven players, most of whom made it to the end of the offseason program. Although none survived to land on the 53-man roster, several could sign to the practice squad. They must clear waivers first, however, which is not automatic

Of the Steelers’ seven initial UDFA signings, only one failed to complete the offseason. FB DJ Thomas-Jones dealt with injuries during training camp, and the team waived him with an injury designation. The other six all played through the preseason and lasted until the recent roster trimming.

Pittsburgh did see some promise from a number of these players, it’s worth noting. WRs Ke’Shawn Williams and Roc Taylor both made plays in training camp. Also working punt returns, Williams was among the preseason leaders in that category. With Calvin Austin III ailing, he is a plausible practice squad candidate to return punts. Although Pittsburgh waived Taylor a bit earlier, that does not preclude him from signing to the practice squad. Unlike the others, he has already cleared waivers and can sign with any team at any time.

TE JJ Galbreath and S Sebastian Castro were the Steelers’ most hyped UDFAs. Pittsburgh trading for TE Jonnu Smith killed any illusions that Galbreath could be a roster sleeper, however. Castro showed solid tackling and special teams play during the preseason. Although he didn’t take over as some hoped, he showed enough to make the practice squad. OL Aiden Williams also made it to the end of the road, though there are other practice squad options.

Last but not least is K Ben Sauls, the Pitt alum. The Steelers had the UDFA do nearly all the kicking during the preseason, and he generally did well. He went 5-for-6 on field goal attempts, his one miss coming with DL Logan Lee as the long snapper

Reportedly, the Steelers hoped to find a trading partner for the UDFA kicker, to no avail. He never had a legitimate chance to earn Pittsburgh’s kicking job, though, with Chris Boswell still going strong. Many specialists go undrafted and do not catch on with a team right away. Boswell is one of them, as is their new starting punter, Corliss Waitman.

Although he did not make the 53-man roster this year, the Steelers had a hit with UDFA Beanie Bishop Jr. in 2024. They did not retain any UDFAs in 2023, but found starting RB Jaylen Warren in the 2022 class. They currently have only two “native” former UDFAs on the roster: Warren and Waitman, the latter having bounced around the league considerably since they first signed him.