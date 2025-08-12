Steelers OL Coach Pat Meyer Not Concerned About Isaac Seumalo’s Availability For Regular Season

Training camp signals the time when NFL teams are ramping up to get ready for the regular season. Unfortunately, that also usually includes a few injuries. The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen some notable names miss time in camp for that reason. That includes starting guard Isaac Seumalo.

Seumalo started camp on the non-football injury list, and while he was quickly taken off it, he still hasn’t practiced much. Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer isn’t concerned about Seumalo’s availability for the regular season, though.

“No, not at all,” Meyer said Tuesday via the Breakfast with Benz podcast. “With a 10th year player that’s had some injuries in the past, obviously we’re gonna be smart with him in terms of practice and how many reps he’s gonna take.

“With a guy that’s in double-digit years in the NFL and he’s had some history in the past of that, kid wants to practice, he’s always out there, he always wants to practice,” Meyer added. “When we do hold him out, it’s just for his own health and getting him to play on game days.”

Seumalo returned to practice during the middle of camp, but he’s still been a light participant on some days. Whatever he’s been dealing with, it doesn’t seem like it’s anything to worry about.

While Seumalo has been a steady presence for the Steelers’ offense, he’s no stranger to battling injuries. Last year, he suffered a pectoral injury that forced him to miss the first few games of the season. He was still solid when he returned to action, making his first Pro Bowl, but his veteran presence was missed to start the year.

Seumalo is heading into his 10th season, though, so he’s got a lot of wear and tear on his body. Even if he’s dealing with a minor injury, it’s best to proceed with caution, like Meyer says. The Steelers will want Seumalo when the regular season starts.

The rest of the Steelers’ offensive line is young and inexperienced. After Seumalo, their next starter with the most NFL experience is Broderick Jones, and he’s only got two seasons in the league under his belt. Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick are all only heading into their second season.

All of those players are talented, but having an experienced veteran like Seumalo alongside them is important. His knowledge can’t be replaced. Thankfully, it sounds like he’ll be ready to roll once the regular season starts.