Steelers Officially Sign DT Breiden Fehoko, Place Dean Lowry On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced the signing of DT Breiden Fehoko on Saturday. In a corresponding move, the team placed DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve, ending his 2025 season.

We have signed DT Breiden Fehoko and placed DL Dean Lowry on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/gDO5k5vrUJ pic.twitter.com/CJFUuL0tBZ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 2, 2025

With Lowry being placed on IR now, he won’t suit up for the Steelers this season. Lowry suffered a knee injury in practice on Wednesday, one of three Steelers defensive linemen to get injured. The team waived/injured DL Jacob Slade, while DL Esezi Otomewo remains on the roster.

Fehoko announced on Twitter yesterday that he was signing with the Steelers. Fehoko spent the last two offseasons with Pittsburgh but was injured during training camp last season and placed on IR. With a rash of injuries along the defensive line, a slimmed-down Fehoko is now back with the Steelers. He’ll likely participate in the team’s training camp practice today at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.

Fehoko has 19 games under his belt from 2020-2022, all coming with the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s started four of them, registering 36 tackles and one tackle for a loss. In an interview with our Alex Kozora, Fehoko talked about his strong relationship with defensive line coach Karl Dunbar, with whom he’ll have the chance to work again.

“That’s where our relationship grew. From coach to player was just being able to challenge each other in the classroom. In the film room setting of, like, ‘Hey, this block, I see it this way.’ Or they run this play because we’re in this defense, and I think this play works versus that kind of play. And we’d have these conversations in the film room.”

There hasn’t been any official word on the nature of Lowry’s injury, but it was severe enough for the Steelers to place him on IR. Signed by Pittsburgh last offseason, Lowry had five tackles and a sack in 12 games with one start. He played 159 defensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps for the Steelers last season, his first with the team. Prior to his stint in Pittsburgh, Lowry spent five seasons with the Green Bay Packers and one with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Steelers practice today at 1:55 p.m., and Fehoko will hit the field with some players he’s grown to know over the last few years for the first time in 2025.