Steelers Name Award After Jerome Bettis

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the organization has renamed an award in honor of Hall of Fame RB Jerome Bettis. The team’s mentoring program is now called the Jerome Bettis Leadership Award.

“Jerome Bettis embodies what it means to be a leader on and off the field and the Steelers are honored to recognize young football players contributing to their communities with an award in his name,” Steelers Vice President of Business and Development Strategy Dan Rooney said in a statement on the team’s website. “By doing so, we are highlighting the power of high school football to shape not only better athletes, but better people.”

Per Steelers.com, the mentoring program “recognizes local high school football players who go above and beyond to mentor their teammates both on and off the field.” Across the Western Pa. region, 11 high school football players and seven girls flag football players will be honored. Each winner’s school will receive a $1,000 donation from the Steelers.

Acquired via trade from the Los Angeles Rams in 1996, Bettis became an icon in Pittsburgh. Known as “The Bus” for his bruising running style in school bus black and gold colors, he rushed for more than 10,000 yards with the Steelers from 1996-2005. Over that span, he was named to four Pro Bowls and one first-team All-Pro squad. He rushed for 1,000 or more yards in six-straight seasons and ended his career a champion, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in his hometown of Detroit after Super Bowl XL.

Bettis’ impact ran far deeper than just football. Active in his community, he founded The Bus Stops Here Foundation to provide resources to inner-city children. Later this year, the Foundation will host a Gala at Acrisure Stadium. In 2001, Bettis was named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, given to the player who does the most for his community. He is one of five Steelers to win it, preceded by RB Franco Harris, DT Joe Greene, and WR Lynn Swann. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward won the award in 2023 with Bettis helping present the honor to him.

“Throughout my career, I strived to be a positive influence on my teammates and in my community,” Bettis said in a statement on the team website. “I firmly believe sports – and athletes in particular — have the power to make a lasting impact on their schools and communities. That’s why I’m excited to have my name connected to this award recognizing the peer leadership of high school athletes in the Pittsburgh area.”

Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. He was named to the Steelers’ Hall of Honor in 2017, part of the team’s inaugural class.