Steelers Making A Mistake Not Playing Aaron Rodgers In Preseason, Former NFL DB Says

He’s played 248 games in his career and has attempted 8,245 passes in regular-season games, so 41-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might not need much work in the preseason to be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 season.

But he’s in a new offensive system in Pittsburgh under coordinator Arthur Smith, and with a bunch of new pieces around him that he’s still getting acclimated to. That includes wide receiver DK Metcalf, tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Jonnu Smith, and especially center Zach Frazier.

So, maybe he does need some playing time in meaningless preseason action to work the kinks out in-stadium.

That doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen though. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced Thursday that Rodgers will be on the long list of veterans who won’t be playing Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it’s unlikely he’ll be playing next Thursday in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Therefore, Rodgers could be going into the season opener on the road against the New York Jets Sept. 7 without any live reps, outside of training camp team sessions and the Thursday joint practice with the Buccaneers.

For former NFL defensive back and current ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth that’s a mistake on the Steelers’ part.

“Things didn’t go great for Aaron Rodgers last year when he sat out the preseason, but he’s on a new team with a new offensive line, new receivers. Just everything around him is new,” Foxworth said Friday on SportCenter, according to video via ESPN. “I would expect him to want to get a few reps, and of course there’s still more time, but the idea that you can miss the offseason program, which he did, and just parachute in and pick this thing up and hit the ground running seems a little bit challenging to me.

“So I’d love to see him get some time. But I mean, Mike Tomlin kind of knows what he’s doing, I guess.”

Last season, coming off a torn Achilles suffered in 2023 after just four snaps, Rodgers didn’t see a single preseason rep with the Jets. They just wanted to ensure he was healthy to start the regular season.

But once the regular season started, Rodgers and the Jets’ offense got off to a slow start. Against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 last season, the Jets scored just 19 points and Rodgers was 13-of-21 for 167 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The following week in a win against the Titans, Rodgers was 18-of-30 for 187 yards and two touchdowns, and then in Week 3 against the New England Patriots Rodgers was even better, going 27-of-35 for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

After that, though, the wheels fell off. Head coach Robert Saleh was later fired, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was moved into a new role offensively, and even with the Jets trading for Rodgers’ close friend and favorite receiver Davante Adams, the offense couldn’t do much until late in the season.

Rodgers has downplayed the preseason, highlighting joint practices as more beneficial for the starters than preseason action.

But in a new environment with new players around him and new voices he’s dealing with in a headset, the Steelers should be giving Rodgers a small test run in the preseason. One series and get him off the field. If he’s able to participate in joint practices with no concerns, he should be able to play in the preseason.

Instead, it seems like he’ll get a crash course on the road inside MetLife Stadium in what should be a hostile environment against the Jets. We’ll see then if Mike Tomlin’s decision to keep Rodgers out of preseason action was the right one.