Steelers Make Multiple Roster Moves Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made multiple roster moves Monday as they signed TE Kevin Foelsch and DB Mikey Victor. In corresponding moves to make space, the Steelers waived TE/FB DJ Thomas-Jones and waived/injured DB Cameron McCutcheon. The team announced the moves on X this afternoon at the start of practice.

Foelsch initially signed with the team on July 29, shortly after DJ Thomas-Jones left practice on a cart with an injury. Foelsch was waived Aug. 5 when they signed DB Daryl Porter Jr. to help round out their secondary depth amid injuries to Donte Kent and Cory Trice Jr. Thomas Jones wasn’t waived with an injury designation, so he should be healthy, but the injury seemed to kill some early momentum that he built up at training camp.

McCutcheon made some plays in Saturday’s preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he hurt his hamstring as a jammer on the punt return special teams unit. Here is the play on which he was injured.

McCutcheon was just named the Steelers’ top player of the preseason opener via PFF with a 93.4 overall grade.

Mikey Victor was a 2024 draft prospect out of Alabama State. He came in for a workout with the Steelers Jan. 10, right after the 2024 season concluded. With Cory Trice Jr. and Donte Kent working their way back from injuries and McCutcheon banged up on Saturday, the team needed to replenish talent in the secondary.

Victor initially signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2024, but was released at roster cutdowns last August. He measured in at his Pro Day at 6023, 205 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms. He ran a 4.67-second 40-yard dash and posted an impressive 35 1/2-inch vertical jump.

Foelsch will wear No. 84 with the Steelers, and Victor will wear No. 38.

