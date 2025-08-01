Steelers Make More Roster Moves Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made roster moves ahead of their Friday Night Lights practice. The team has signed defensive lineman Kyler Baugh to its training camp roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived/injured defensive lineman Jacob Slade.

We have signed DT Kyler Baugh and waived/injured DT Jacob Slade. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/gDO5k5vrUJ pic.twitter.com/yso5MeNm2W — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 1, 2025

Baugh was one of three defensive linemen to work out for the Steelers yesterday. CBS Sports was the first outlet to announce his signing. Undrafted out of Minnesota, he most recently spent time with the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks. There, he recorded two sacks as his playing time increased throughout the season. Previously, he spent time with the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, and Atlanta Falcons. A squatty body, he weighed in at 6016, 302 pounds at his 2024 Pro Day. He’s yet to appear in a regular-season game.

He’ll add depth after the Steelers suffered a rash of defensive line injuries during Wednesday’s first padded practice. Esezi Otomewo, Dean Lowry, and Jacob Slade all suffered knee injuries during the session, leaving the team thin for Thursday’s practice.

Slade spent time on the Steelers’ practice squad, including throughout the 2024 regular season. Undrafted out of Michigan State, where he was teammates with first-rounder Derrick Harmon, Slade has yet to appear in an NFL game. He saw limited reps throughout camp, mostly rotating in with the third and fourth-team defensive lines and playing end in the team’s base 3-4.

He could be released with an injury settlement later this month.

DT Jacob Slade (knee) should clear waivers and revert to IR on a split salary. Depending on seriousness of injury, might get waived again with an injury settlement in a week. #steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 1, 2025

Other healthy defensive linemen on the Steelers’ roster are: Cam Heyward, Derrick Harmon, Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Daniel Ekuale, Yahya Black, Logan Lee, and Domenique Davis. Primarily playing outside linebacker, Former third-round pick DeMarvin Leal picked up a handful of defensive tackle snaps during Thursday’s session.

Pittsburgh also signed back defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko. Though not confirmed by the team, Fehoko shared the news Friday afternoon. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons on the Steelers’ practice squad, never appearing in a game but playing in nearly 40 of them with the Los Angeles Chargers the three previous seasons.

The Steelers will practice through the weekend before having an off day on Monday.