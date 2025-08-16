Steelers Land Potential Franchise QB In Latest Todd McShay ‘Appropriately Early’ Mock Draft

The college football and NFL seasons haven’t even kicked off yet, but it’s never too early to shift some attention to the 2026 NFL Draft, which just so happens to be in Pittsburgh next April.

The Steelers should be in the market for a potential franchise quarterback after going through the 2025 season with 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers — he turns 42 in December — under center.

Though Rodgers wouldn’t entirely rule out it being his last season during training camp, chances are the Steelers are going to do everything they can to land a potential franchise QB in the first round. After all, they have a projected 12 draft picks to work with, so they can afford to be aggressive and potentially overpay to move up for their guy.

In the latest mock draft from longtime NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay that published Thursday, the Steelers don’t move up, but they still land a potential franchise QB at No. 15 overall.

That would be Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, who previously played at Cal.