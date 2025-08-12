Steelers Host Linebacker For Workout On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out LB Max Tooley on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire. CB Cameron McCutcheon, who was waived/injured by the team yesterday, cleared waivers today and reverted to the team’s waived/injured list on a split salary. TE DJ Thomas-Jones also cleared waivers.

Tooley played six years at BYU, racking up 311 total tackles and seven interceptions during his career. He pulled down three interceptions in just seven games in 2022. In 2023 he notched 92 total tackles, the most he had in a collegiate season. He also added five tackles for a loss in 2023, bringing his career total to 17.

Tooley originally signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was with the Texans until final roster cuts. After Houston waived him, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings, spending the majority of last season on the practice squad. He inked a reserve/futures deal with Minnesota in January but the Vikings released him on July 31.

At BYU’s Pro Day last year, he measured in at 6021 and 229 pounds and ran a 4.59 40-yard dash.

He’s the fourth linebacker the Steelers have hosted for a visit or a workout over the last two days, joining Chance Campbell, Abraham Beauplan and Wesley Steiner, who came in on Monday.

CB Cameron McCutcheon had impressed in training camp and would’ve had an interception in the team’s preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, a roughing the passer penalty negated the play. He tweaked his hamstring as a jammer on a punt return. This caused him to miss the rest of the game and was waived/injured on Monday. The team signed CB Mikey Victor to replace him.

Cameron McCutcheon hurt his right hamstring as a jammer on a 3rd quarter punt. Watch the bottom of the screen. No. 38 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/p9JXtitORq — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 10, 2025

Thomas-Jones signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He suffered a lower-body injury early in training camp and returned in a limited capacity last week. His recovery evidently regressed, missing Wednesday’s practice and not playing in the preseason opener. A tight end at South Alabama, the Steelers viewed Thomas-Jones at fullback. Despite working with the tight ends during training camp, Thomas-Jones aimed to make the roster as a starting fullback.