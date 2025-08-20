Steelers Have Plenty Of Competition If They Wish To Trade For Veteran WR

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to upgrade at wide receiver before the start of the season, they might find a more competitive trade market than expected. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, several teams are monitoring that market right now.

“The Jets are among several teams monitoring the trade market for potential wide receiver additions, per sources,” Russini wrote. “The 49ers and Vikings are also making calls.”

She didn’t mention the Steelers, which perhaps means they aren’t as heavily involved in the WR trade market as others. But they have at least some interest in upgrading the position or they wouldn’t have hosted Gabe Davis for the second time this offseason on Tuesday.

Calvin Austin III hasn’t fully practiced since Aug. 1, though he took a step in the right direction this week with some light work off to the side. Even with Austin, some still think they need one more solid receiving option to round out their core group of DK Metcalf, Austin, and Roman Wilson.

Russini’s report piggybacked off Tom Pelissero’s report that the Vikings are “seriously exploring” veteran receivers on the trade market due to Jordan Addison’s suspension at the beginning of the 2025 season.

By simple supply and demand, this means the price of acquiring a veteran receiver is higher than it otherwise would be. Even the veterans who may otherwise be cut when the rosters are trimmed to 53 might fetch some late-round value with a crowded field of potential suitors.

The Steelers have largely been unwilling to part with 2026 draft capital. They have intentionally stockpiled 2026 picks with the idea of drafting a first-round quarterback in front of a home crowd as the draft will be held in Pittsburgh. To me, these reports make a significant WR trade seem like a distant possibility. Maybe the Steelers could upgrade at the trade deadline if they feel like they are one piece away from a deep playoff run.

In the meantime, expect a free agent signing over the next week or so as teams cut 37 players from their rosters.