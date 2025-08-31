Steelers Getting Early Look At One Of NFL Draft’s Top Quarterbacks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have at least one scout in attendance for today’s South Carolina-Virginia Tech game, giving the team an early look at South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers, one of the 2026 NFL Draft’s top quarterbacks.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid reported that Pittsburgh is one of 23 teams in attendance at today’s game.

23 NFL teams that are in attendance for South Carolina/Virginia Tech: ARZ, ATL, BUF, CAR, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GB, HOU, IND, KC, LAC, LAR, MIA, MIN, NYG, NYJ, PHI, PIT, SEA, SF, TB GM present – Gutekunst (GB) — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) August 31, 2025

Sellers impressed as a redshirt freshman last year, throwing for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also ran for 674 yards and seven touchdowns. Sellers is looking to build on that campaign and prove he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

The Steelers got a look at Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier yesterday, and those three along with Sellers, Francisco Mendoza, Sam Leavitt and Drew Allar are all potential first round picks. With Aaron Rodgers on a one-year deal, the Steelers have uncertainity at quarterback beyond this season, and the team could be in the market for a first-round quarterback in next year’s draft.

Along with Sellers, the Gamecocks also feature an athletic freak at wide receiver in Nyck Harbor and CB Jalon Kilgore, both of whom could also be of interest to the Steelers in the 2026 draft. On the Virginia Tech side, the Hokies have QB Kyron Drones, who could be a potential late round pick in the 2026 draft. RB Terrion Stewart, a Bowling Green transfer, also could be a draftable prospect. He’ll make his debut with Virginia Tech today in what could wind up being one of the better matchups of the Week 1 college football slate.

It’s not a surprise that the Steelers are taking an early look at some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 draft, and the team will likely keep close tabs on the upcoming quarterback crop. While Rodgers hasn’t ruled out returning in 2026, the Steelers will need to figure out their long-term future at quarterback sooner rather than later. With an impressive quarterback class, 2026 could be the year the Steelers look for that answer.