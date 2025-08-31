Steelers Get Good Look At Pair Of Potential 2026 Top QBs In Clemson-LSU Matchup

After having one scout at the Ohio State-Texas game in Columbus that saw 22 teams present, the Pittsburgh Steelers also were one of 16 teams in attendance at the LSU-Clemson tilt Saturday night.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid reported that the Steelers were among the 16 teams, while three NFL GMs in Buffalo’s Brandon Beane, the New York Giants’ Joe Schoen, and the Green Bay Packers’ Brian Gutekunst were also in attendance.

Along with the Steelers, Atlanta, Baltimore, Buffalo, Cleveland, Denver, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Miami, Minnesota, New England, the New York Giants and New York Jets, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Seattle were at the LSU-Clemson matchup.

With two big-time quarterbacks matching up in LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson’s Cade Klubik as the headlines, it makes sense that so many NFL teams were in attendance to get an early look at two of potentially the best quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh.

Nussmeier won the day and the game, finishing 28-of-38 for 230 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. His touchdown proved to be the game-winner, breaking a 10-10 tie. Klubnik struggled to find rhythm, completing only 19-of-38 passes for 230 yards, zero touchdowns, and a pick.

Both quarterbacks have been tied to the Steelers so far this summer ahead of the 2026 Draft. Klubik threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns last season for Clemson, leading the Tigers to the ACC Championship and a berth in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.

Klubnik is listed at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and is in his senior season at Clemson as a former 5-star recruit. He’s projected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft class, and Steelers Depot’s Johnathan Heitritter had to say about Klubnik.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers need to find their quarterback of the future, and Klubnik has the pedigree as well as the production to be in the running should he be there when the Steelers are on the clock. His playmaking in crucial situations is what Pittsburgh has missed in recent seasons and is exactly what this team needs out of its starting quarterback of the future if Klubnik can prove to be that guy again in 2025.”

As for Nussmeier, he’s the son of New Orleans Saints’ quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier.

The LSU product is listed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds and is coming off of a season in which he threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Here’s what Heitritter had to say about Nussmeier:

“Garrett Nussmeier has the intangibles that you look for in an NFL quarterback, but his lack of ideal measurements and turnover propensity limit his ceiling. He lacks ideal height, size, and athleticism compared to the modern quarterback archetype. He doesn’t have the same dual-threat capabilities that other prospects have while his footwork and decision-making need improvement to be a reliable NFL starter.”

Getting an early look at two of potentially the best quarterbacks in the draft class makes some sense, especially in a hostile environment like Death Valley.

Outside of the two quarterbacks, LSU has names like linebackers Whit Weeks and Harold Perkins Jr., wide receivers Barion Brown, Nic Anderson and Aaron Anderson, cornerback Mansoor Delane, and defensive line coach Patrick Payton.

For Clemson, names like wide receivers Antonio Williams, defensive linemen Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, and cornerback Avion Terrell.

The Steelers are projected to have as many as 12 drafts picks next April in the Steel City.