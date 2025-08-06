Steelers’ DL Dean Lowry Reveals He Suffered Torn ACL

Three days after being placed on Injured Reserve, Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive tackle Dean Lowry revealed on Instagram that he suffered an ACL injury during training camp, ending his season.

Lowry, who was in the second year of a two-year deal he signed with the Steelers in 2024, was expected to be a key defensive piece in the trenches for the Black and Gold, but the injury dealt a tough blow to that depth.

“During a training camp practice last week I sustained an ACL injury that will likely end my season. Hard to comprehend the thoughts and emotions I have felt since then,” Lowry writes on Instagram regarding his injury. “Heartbroken I won’t get to fully experience the highs and lows of an NFL season with a group I love going to work with. The risks associated with this game and the unique aspect of a football team are what make this sport like no other.

“I’m completely resolved to turn this negative into a positive with gratitude each step of the way.”

After head coach Mike Tomlin reported that Lowry was dealing with a knee injury on July 31, the Steelers shut him down a few days later, placing him on Injured Reserve and reuniting with Breiden Fehoko. Though it was unclear what specific knee injury Lowry was dealing with at the time, it was severe enough to land him on IR.

Now, we know what all but ended Lowry’s season.

It’s unclear when he suffered the injury in practice, but it’s a big blow to Pittsburgh defensively, as Lowry played in 12 games last season, seeing 159 snaps. With rookies Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black expected to have roles, having that veteran presence like Lowry on the roster was comforting.

That’s not the case now, leading Black to step up, along with second-year pro Logan Lee, who missed his entire rookie season with an injury, not to mention Fehoko. Isaiahh Loudermilk remains key veteran depth, as does DeMarvin Leal, and veteran free agent signee Daniel Ekuale.

Ekuale, Loudermilk and Lee are listed as the top backups in the trenches behind Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Harmon.

Last season, Lowry graded out at a 34.3 overall from Pro Football Focus, struggling primarily as a run defender. As a pass rusher, though, he generated nine pressures in a reserve role.