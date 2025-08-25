Steelers Defense 10th Best In The Ringer’s Rankings

The biggest issue for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason was finding the starting quarterback for 2025. They signed QB Aaron Rodgers to check that box. But they also knew they needed to address the defense. While the offense struggled during the five-game losing streak (including the playoffs), so did the defense.

But it’s impossible to ignore the talent level. The Steelers defense is anchored by franchise icons like OLB T.J. Watt and DT Cam Heyward. They also added cornerbacks Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey this offseason. The combination of the struggles along with the talent is why The Ringer ranked the defense 10th in the league.

“It went a little bit under the radar, but quarterback wasn’t their only issue down the stretch last season,” Sheil Kapadia wrote. “The Steelers defense seemed to fall apart any time it faced a formidable opponent… With T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Harmon, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig, this has the potential to be one of the better fronts in the NFL. But it makes me a little nervous that they have so many key starters — Watt, Heyward, Slay, Ramsey —who are on the wrong side of age 30. Overall, I think this is an above-average group that could outperform this ranking if the vets avoid decline and injuries.”

Yes, the offense struggled to score points at the end of the season. They couldn’t score more than 17 points in any of the final five games (including the Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens). But the defense only kept one team to fewer than 27 points in that same stretch (19 against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18). And the Ravens ran for 299 yards in that Wild Card game.

That’s a bad look for the Steelers. This is a team that historically values the defense. And the Ravens are a divisional rival. Yet they embarrassed the Steelers in the playoffs. That explains the focus on adding defensive linemen in the draft with Derrick Harmon 21st overall and Yahya Black in the fifth round (who was dominant against the Carolina Panthers using an old Mean Joe Greene alignment at nose tackle).

But the run defense against the Ravens wasn’t the only issue the Steelers had on defense last season. They gave up 320 passing yards to the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas. Two weeks earlier, it was 270 yards to the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s why they were focused on addressing the secondary this offseason with Slay and Ramsey.

Overall, Kapadia’s last point is key in all of this. Can players like Watt, Heyward, OLB Alex Highsmith, and the older defensive backs stay healthy throughout 2025? If they do, and don’t show their age in key points, the Steelers could end up being one of the very best defenses in the entire league. That’s what the Steelers want.

The Cleveland Browns and the Ravens both cracked the top 10 at ninth and fifth, respectively. The Bengals, however, came in 30th. The Seattle Seahawks took home the top spot in the rankings.