Steelers DBs ‘Not As Robotic’ Under Gerald Alexander, Beanie Bishop Says

During the end of the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had far too many miscommunications when defending the pass. Attempting to remedy that, Pittsburgh brought new defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander this offseason. So far, Alexander is making a sizable impact, according to Steelers’ CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

“I love him,” Bishop said before Thursday’s practice, via Pittsburgh’s DSEN. “Like I said, he has us playing the ball more. We’re not as much robotic, as far as disguises and playing the ball. Obviously you’re not doing nothing to go out of the way to make plays, but within your framework, being able to make plays.”

Robotic is an apt term to describe the Steelers’ defense last year, especially during the conclusion of the season. In regards to Bishop’s comment about playing the ball, raw interception numbers haven’t fluctuated much in recent years. In 2022, the Steelers had 20 total interceptions. That dropped to 16 in 2023 before climbing to 17 in 2024.

Alexander’s influence may be necessary, though, despite the interception numbers. A high percentage of interceptions came from Bishop, who had four, and Donte Jackson, with five. No other member of the defense had more than one interception. Part of the reason for that may be that Pittsburgh was scheming to keep the action in front of them and play less aggressive.

Take Minkah Fitzpatrick for an example. Fitzpatrick led the league with six interceptions in 2022, but had just one combined over his last two seasons. While he hasn’t exclusively excelled against the pass, the Steelers didn’t utilize Fitzpatrick in a way where he can be maximally disruptive. Instead, he played the center field role, keeping everything in front of him as a last line of defense. This offseason, Fitzpatrick himself expressed a desire to play the ball more.

With Alexander’s arrival, the mentality of aggression seems to have returned, in training camp at least. Through camp, the defense has been electric, forcing numerous turnovers. Bishop thinks Alexander is a big reason for that.

“Especially with GA [Alexander] having us play the ball and things like that,” Bishop said. “Whenever the ball’s in the air, not so much focused on the receiver, but focusing on the ball. And that’s why you see a lot of guys getting interceptions and things like that.”

Alexander has plenty of tools to work with. With an outstanding cornerback trio of Darius Slay, Joey Porter Jr. and Jalen Ramsey, it makes sense to put all three in position to play the ball. Even behind them, good depth exists, such as Cory Trice and Brandin Echols.

All things considered, the Steelers’ defense should be one of the best in the league. They will field a deep unit from top to bottom, lacking any glaring holes. With the level of talent on that side of the ball, they should be playing aggressive. Only time will tell how it translates to the regular season, but for now, Alexander has his group playing ferociously.