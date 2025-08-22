Steelers Cut 11 Players Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their first wave of roster cuts Friday, letting go of 11 players ahead of the cutdown deadline on Tuesday, the team announced.

The following players were released:

– LS Jake McQuaide

– EDGE Kenny Willekes

– DB Kam Alexander

– DB Quindell Johnson

– DB Kyler McMichael

– DB Mikey Victor

– OT Julian Pearl

– OL Doug Nester

– QB Logan Woodside

– RB Evan Hull

– TE Kevin Foelsch

The most notable cut is McQuaide, as it’s a sign that LS Christian Kuntz, who was injured in the team’s second preseason game, could be ready to go Week 1. Still, the team could look to add McQuaide to its practice squad for insurance if Kuntz, who reportedly suffered a fractured sternum, can’t go.

Woodside was added as extra quarterback depth after the team lost QB Will Howard to a training camp injury. He failed to stand out in the preseason, and he wasn’t ever in consideration to make the 53-man roster. Foelsch added tight end depth when lines got short during training camp with injuries to TE Jonnu Smith and FB/TE DJ Thomas-Jones (who was waived earlier this month).

Alexander was signed after being released by the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week to add depth for the final preseason game. The team also added Willekes for defensive line depth. Pearl was signed after OT Gareth Warren suffered a concussion (he was waived/injured), while Nester, who spent 2024 on Pittsburgh’s practice squad and signed a Reserve/Futures deal, didn’t make enough of an impact to push for the 53-man roster.

Hull got outplayed by RBs Trey Sermon and Lew Nichols. Both likely deserve practice squad consideration over Hull, but he could be an option to circle back eventually.

It’s notable that the team is keeping S Sebastian Castro over Johnson. Both seemed to be competing for a practice squad spot, but with Johnson involved in the first round of cuts, it might be more likely the team looks to keep Castro. McMichael struggled throughout training camp and the preseason while Victor was depth for training camp and the preseason.

The Steelers’ roster is now down to 80 players. The team will need to clear 27 spots to get down to 53 by Tuesday at 4 PM/EST. Not all 27 spots will come via cuts, as the team has some candidates to go on injured reserve. If players are placed on injured reserve at cutdown, they can be designated to return. That could be an option for up to two players dealing with injuries that could keep them out multiple weeks.