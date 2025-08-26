Steelers Could Open 2026 Season At Home

The Pittsburgh Steelers could open the 2026 NFL season at home. While Tuesday is cutdown day in the NFL, MLB released its full 2026 season schedule. The Pittsburgh Pirates are slated to be on the road the weekend of Sept. 13, which could be Week 1 for the 2026 season, meaning the Steelers could host their Week 1 game in 2026.

The NFL hasn’t started a season before Labor Day since 2001. With Labor Day falling on Sept. 7 next year, that following weekend could be the opening slate of games.

The league could opt to start on Labor Day weekend, but it would go against the recent precedent it has set. If it does, then the Steelers would likely open 2026 on the road, as the Pirates are hosting the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game homestand Labor Day weekend.

The Steelers are opening the 2025 season on the road, playing the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, with the Pirates at home with a series against the Brewers. The NFL will typically not overlap Steelers home games with Pirates home games, and the MLB schedule release helps give a good idea of whether the Steelers will be at home or on the road to begin next season.

The Steelers last started a season at home in 2023, when they hosted the San Francisco 49ers and lost, 30-7. Pittsburgh opened on the road in 2024, heading to Atlanta and beating the Falcons, 18-10.

Prior to 2023, the Steelers’ last time opening the season at home came in 2014, when they beat the visiting Cleveland Browns, 30-27. That game may be most remembered for Steelers WR Antonio Brown kicking Browns P Spencer Lanning in the helmet during a punt return on a hurdle attempt.

Play of the day thus far.@Steelers Antonio Brown karate kicks Browns punter Spencer Lanning on a return. pic.twitter.com/kmnM8dnSuF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 7, 2014

If the Steelers do indeed open up the 2026 season at home, it would be just the fourth time since 2010 and the sixth time in the Mike Tomlin era that Pittsburgh begins its season at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium.