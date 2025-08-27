Steelers Continue Cutting Ties With Mistakes Of Kevin Colbert’s Final Years As GM

Three years removed from his last signings, the Steelers only retain eight Kevin Colbert draft picks and 14 total players. From his last draft class, only two of seven players remain. Of the eight draft picks, five are starters, as are five acquisitions by other means—including three specialists.

Kevin Colbert was one of the most respected general managers in the NFL, but his final years with the Steelers have tarnished his previously spotless reputation. It’s worth reminding that he was by no means in complete control over who the team drafts. Nor is current GM Omar Khan, nor HC Mike Tomlin, nor even owner Art Rooney II.

The Steelers reach executive decisions as a group, and Tomlin worked with Colbert much as he does with Khan today. In that sense, it’s not so easy to demarcate a clear line between “Kevin Colbert” Steelers drafts and “Omar Khan” drafts.

Over the past three years under Khan, however, the Steelers have greatly increased their draft pick retention compared to the Colbert years. Arguably, Pittsburgh had stronger rosters that were harder to crack in the Colbert era. However, the Steelers also greatly supplement roster building under Khan via free agency and trade, much more than under his predecessor.

So who is left on the Steelers’ roster from the Kevin Colbert era? The draft picks include some heavy hitters, as one might expect, including Cameron Heyward (2011, first) and T.J. Watt (2017, first). The other drafted starters are Alex Highsmith (2020, third), Pat Freiermuth (2021, second), and Calvin Austin III (2022, fourth). Also still with the team are Mason Rudolph (2018, third), Isaiahh Loudermilk (2021, fifth), and Connor Heyward (2022, sixth).

Among the other Colbert acquisitions the Steelers still retain are P Corliss Waitman and LS Christian Kuntz. Neither made the roster initially, however, and took years to earn roles. Waitman only just earned the starting job on a full-time basis. The other specialist, though, is Chris Boswell, who has worked out pretty well.

The only non-specialist starter among the Steelers’ non-draft acquisitions under Kevin Colbert still with the team is Jaylen Warren. All-Pro special teamer Miles Killebrew and backup C Ryan McCollum round out the rest of the group.

To be honest, I don’t know what the leaguewide average turnover ratio is, which makes it difficult to assess what these numbers from the Kevin Colbert era mean in relation to the 2025 Steelers. Of the 53 players on the roster, they originally acquired 14 in 2022 free agency or earlier. Thus, 39 players have been added since then, including 19 draft picks (with another on IR). Colbert could get one back, though, if the Steelers re-sign CB James Pierre.

Even if 14 players isn’t a horrible ratio in terms of annual turnover there is ample room for criticism. Among the Steelers’ failings in Colbert’s late years were Kenny Pickett, Devin Bush, Chase Claypool, and Artie Burns. One can also cite DeMarvin Leal, Kendrick Green, Justin Layne, and James Washington, among numerous others. The Steelers released or traded all of these players due to performance quality but could otherwise still be contributing to the team.