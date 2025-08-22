Steelers’ Compensatory Pick For Russell Wilson Could Be Tapped Out If Jaxson Dart Hype Is Real

The Giants already announced that former Steelers QB Russell Wilson will be their starter, but how long will that last? At least going by the preseason performance of rookie first-round QB Jaxson Dart, it’s a legitimate question. And it’s one that affects the Steelers, as his play, and his playing time, affect their compensatory draft pick.

As it stands, the Steelers are projected to gain third-, fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-round compensatory picks, with the fifth-round projection being for Russell Wilson. None of these are completely set in stone just yet, however, and can depend on other factors. Wilson’s, for example, could rise to a third-round pick, albeit in an unlikely set of circumstances.

The Steelers likely passed on Wilson this offseason at least in small part hoping for a compensatory pick. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $10.5 million contract, but it also includes significant incentives. Surrounding playing time and individual and team achievements, he has plenty of goals to reach. Most are Not Likely To Be Earned incentives, however.

If the Giants bench Russell Wilson for Jaxson Dart at some point this season, the Steelers’ compensatory draft pick will be capped at the fifth-round level for the base value of his contract. While they may not have been counting on more, the possibility exists.

In three preseason games, Dart went 32-for-47 for 372 yards and 3 touchdowns with 0 interceptions. On the whole, he has looked sharp throughout the summer. Russell Wilson played less, going 10-for-14 for 136 yards and 1 interception. A full 80 yards came on one moon ball, which has been Wilson’s specialty, and virtually his only offense with the Steelers.

Playing on a one-year deal with the Steelers in 2024, Wilson posted a 6-5 record, throwing for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns to 5 interceptions. His play faded down the stretch, and surely colored the team’s desire to re-sign him. The Steelers let Wilson walk, signing with the Giants, hoping for a hefty compensatory pick.

If he struggles early in the season, however, New York could consider pulling him. The Giants are high on Jaxson Dart—and for that matter, they also have Jameis Winson. For the compensatory draft pick, the Steelers would obviously hope for an extraordinary season from Wilson.

After the preseason, though, it’s hard to feel too confident that he will play a full season. The Giants are a team that won three games last year, and now they have a shiny new rookie quarterback sitting on the bench—possibly even as the third-string option to start the season. They also have a brutal opening schedule.

Unlike the Steelers’ easy schedule to start last season, Russell Wilson will begin this year facing the Commanders, Cowboys, and Chiefs. Follow that up with the Chargers and then, two weeks later, the Eagles, Broncos, and Eagles again. Steelers fans better hope Wilson has the support of a good defense and run game, because that’s the only way the compensatory pick looks any better.