Steelers’ Coaches Confident Defense Has Three Every-Down Inside Linebackers

Top to bottom, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t just comfortable but confident in what they have at inside linebacker. A room dramatically changed over the past several years, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin thinks the room has three players who can be used in any and all situations: Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson and Cole Holcomb.

It cements what’s already become obvious. Holcomb is a lock to make the team as, at minimum, depth behind Queen and Wilson. It completes his journey from the devastating 2023 injury that cost him the rest of that year and all of 2024. Fully cleared for training camp this summer, Holcomb has played the run well and made plays in coverage underneath. However, he’s been exposed, or at least looked rusty, when asked to cover and carry downfield routes.

The question will be if the Steelers find a role for Holcomb defensively. Over the past two years, Pittsburgh has utilized a three-man rotation at inside linebacker. In 2023, it consisted of Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts until injuries ruined the plan. Last year, Queen, Wilson and Roberts were the top trio.

So far this season, Wilson and Queen seem to be the top two without a place for a consistent third man tagging in. Queen was signed as one of the NFL’s highest-paid inside linebackers and held an every down role last season, including dime packages. Wilson has made strides and could be a breakout player to increase his rookie snap count that sat under 50 percent of the defensive snaps. Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay had the blemish of Wilson giving up an early touchdown, but Austin thinks it was the exception to the rule, as he said via 93.7 The Fan.

Mailk Harrison is also fighting for a role. Built in the Roberts mold as a run-down thumper, he’s had a consistent summer and could be used situationally against run-heavy teams and personnel groupings.

No matter how the group is configured, it’s among Pittsburgh’s strongest. Queen and Wilson have the talent to be near the top of their position, even if both have to prove it with more consistent and splashy tape. Holcomb and Harrison are strong No. 3 and No. 4 fallback options, while Mark Robinson is an ace special teamer who can stuff the run. Rookie Carson Bruener will likely be squeezed off the roster but has covered kicks well and should begin the year on the practice squad, ready to be called up if needed throughout the year.