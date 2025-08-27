Steelers Awarded Zero Players Off Waivers

All non-vested veteran players who were waived yesterday as teams cut their rosters down to 53 players were subject to waiver claims. The waiver order is the same as the most recent draft, so the Pittsburgh Steelers have the No. 21 priority in waivers. With the busiest waiver wire day in the NFL calendar year, the Steelers came up empty.

Here is the full list of waivers processed, per Albert Breer on X.

The initial waiver claims, in full … pic.twitter.com/uMx6EyXF3z — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 27, 2025

It doesn’t specify whether the Steelers put in a waiver claim. They could have tried and been beaten to the punch in the priority order.

The Steelers waived 20 players of their own over the last couple days, and none of them were claimed.

Here are all the former Steelers who cleared waivers and are now free to sign elsewhere (or to the Steelers or any other team’s practice squad).

– DT Kyler Baugh

– TE JJ Galbreath

– DB/WR Max Hurleman

– DB D’Shawn Jamison

– OG Steven Jones

– WR Lance McCutcheon

– RB Lew Nichols

– DB Daryl Porter

– ILB Mark Robinson

– ILB Julius Welschof

– OT Aiden Williams

– CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

– DB Sebastian Castro

– OT Dylan Cook

– DL/OLB DeMarvin Leal

– LB Eku Leota

– K Ben Sauls

– Ke’Shawn Williams

– DT Domenique Davis*

– WR Brandon Johnson*

*Waived/Injured

All vested veterans who were released were immediately free to sign elsewhere, though most teams hold off until the waiver process plays out.

The Steelers set their initial 53-man roster, but they likely aren’t done making moves. Will Howard and Donte Kent could be headed to IR, which means at least two corresponding additions will be made to the roster. And they have an entire practice squad to fill out. You can track along with the Steelers’ practice squad additions here.

The Steelers did not make any additions during the initial waiver period after roster cutdowns last year either.

Our Alex Kozora put together an extensive watch list of players who were cut around the league and might interest the Steelers.