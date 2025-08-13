Steelers 2025 Training Camp Stats: All 14 Practices

One final time, we’re tracking and charting the Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 training camp stats. We’ll look at the last several practices and then tally the total marks across all 14 practices. Reminder there were 15 days but one was rained out. We’ll offer some takeaways for the overall numbers at the end.

Keep in mind these numbers come from team period only. Not 7 on 7 or any other points of practice.

Training Camp Stats (No. 11-15)

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers: 54/85 (63.5-percent) 584 yards 8 TDs 6 INTs – 6.9 YPA, 10.8 YPC

Mason Rudolph: 45/63 (71.4-percent) 516 yards 6 TDs 2 INT – 8.2 YPA, 11.5 YPC

Skylar Thompson: 30/43 (69.8-percent) 234 yards 2 TDs 0 INTs – 5.4 YPA, 7.8 YPC

Will Howard: 2/2 (100-percent) 7 yards 1 TD

Quarterback Reps

Aaron Rodgers: 110 (24-21-20-26-19)

Mason Rudolph: 97 (17-22-20-20-18)

Skylar Thompson: 69 (20-14-14-11-10)

Will Howard: 4 (4-0-0-0-0)

Running Backs

Kaleb Johnson: 24 carries, 80 yards 1 TD

Jaylen Warren: 11 carries, 50 yards 2 TDs

Lew Nichols: 9 carries, 32 yards 3 TDs

Kenneth Gainwell: 8 carries, 26 yards

Trey Sermon: 7 carries, 26 yards

Evan Hull: 7 carries, 24 yards

CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE

DK Metcalf: 12/17 117 yards 4 TDs

Scotty Miller: 11/16 117 yards 1 TD

Robert Woods: 10/13 147 yards 1 TD

Kenneth Gainwell: 10/13 69 yards 1 TD

Connor Heyward: 11/12 105 yards

Roman Wilson: 7/10 128 yards 2 TDs

Max Hurleman: 7/10 75 yards

Pat Freiermuth: 8/9 152 yards 1 TD

Brandon Johnson: 7/8 62 yards 2 TDs

Ke’Shawn Williams: 5/8 28 yards 1 TD

Lance McCutcheon: 4/8 28 yards 1 TD

Ben Skowronek: 6/7 86 yards

Roc Taylor: 3/7 56 yards

Trey Sermon: 5/5 40 yards

Evan Hull: 5/5 16 yards 1 TD

Darnell Washington: 4/5 17 yards 1 TD

Jaylen Warren: 4/4 34 yards

Kaleb Johnson: 3/4 24 yards

Lew Nichols: 2/3 17 yards

Jonnu Smith: 1/1 2 yards 1 TD

Interceptions

Juan Thornhill: 2

Jalen Ramsey: 1

Cole Holcomb: 1

Daniel Ekuale: 1

Daryl Porter Jr.: 1

James Pierre: 1

Patrick Queen: 1

Drops

Kenneth Gainwell: 2

Connor Heyward: 1

Roc Taylor: 1

Lew Nichols: 1

Training Camp Stats (All 14 Practices)

Aaron Rodgers: 105/180 (58.3-percent) 1,045 yards 20 TDs 8 INTs – 5.8 YPA, 10.0 YPC

Mason Rudolph: 106/156 (67.9-percent) 1,185 yards 13 TDs 5 INTs – 7.6 YPA, 11.2 YPC

Skylar Thompson: 45/69 (65.2-percent) 366 yards 2 TDs 0 INTs – 5.3 YPA, 8.1 YPC

Will Howard: 37/57 (64.9-percent) 335 yards 8 TDs 1 INT – 5.9 YPA, 9.1 YPC

– Rodgers’ numbers aren’t sparkling and the repeated interceptions to end camp bring his numbers down. The completion percentage never got to a typical place for a camp quarterback. He went an ugly 4-of-12 on the final day of camp, looking “off” after getting his foot stepped on.

– Rudolph’s numbers are excellent, though the interceptions are a little high. Still, it was a solid camp.

– Howard posted good numbers before getting hurt.

– No one close to some of the best completion rates, however. Anything at or near 70-percent is elite in training camp.

Quarterback Reps

Aaron Rodgers: 245 (12-16-8-12-20-22-20-0-17-24-21-20-26-19)

Mason Rudolph: 225 (7-14-8-12–15-15-24-19-14-17-22-20-20-18)

Skylar Thompson: 114 (6-6-3-4-3-4-6-11-2-20-14-14-11-10)

Will Howard: 93 (11-7-5-5-9-14-8-18-12-4-0-0-0-0)

– Rodgers officially received just one off day of camp. Rudolph’s snaps came close to matching his. As a point of reference, Russell Wilson received 139 reps across 16 practices last year after recovering from his initial calf injury. Howard came under that after his broken finger in his throwing hand.

Running Backs

Kaleb Johnson: 54 carries, 176 yards 3 TDs (3.3 YPC)

Jaylen Warren: 32 carries, 116 yards 3 TDs (3.6 YPC)

Kenneth Gainwell: 22 carries, 64 yards (2.9 YPC)

Trey Sermon: 21 carries, 62 yards (3.0 YPC)

Evan Hull: 21 carries, 59 yards 1 TD 1 fumble (2.8 YPC)

Lew Nichols: 19 carries, 64 yards 3 TDs (3.4 YPC)

Max Hurleman: 1 carry, 7 yards 1 fumble (7.0 YPC)

Jonnu Smith: 1 carry, 5 yards (5.0 YPC)

– No running back has pretty numbers, but that’s typical for the position in training camp. No back had an incredibly long run to boost things. But the numbers show the intent of getting Johnson plenty of work as the team gets exposure to the rookie. Health of the group is impressive, overall. No one missed time and only Nichols was added mid-camp, replacing the released Cordarrelle Patterson.

CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE

DK Metcalf: 29/49 305 yards 10 TDs – 59.2 percent

Robert Woods: 22/29 265 yards 2 TDs – 75.9 percent

Kenneth Gainwell: 22/28 151 yards 2 TDs – 78.6 percent

Connor Heyward: 23/26 185 yards 1 TD – 88.5 percent

Scotty Miller: 18/25 273 yards 3 TDs – 72-percent

Roman Wilson: 13/21 190 yards 2 TDs – 61.9 percent

Max Hurleman: 15/21 151 yards 2 TDs – 71.4 percent

Pat Freiermuth: 14/20 189 yards 3 TDs – 70 percent

Brandon Johnson: 14/20 130 yards 5 TDs – 70 percent

Lance McCutcheon: 14/20 126 yards 1 TD – 70 percent

Ke’Shawn Williams: 11/20 95 yards 1 TD – 55 percent

JJ Galbreath: 13/19 86 yards 2 TDs – 68.4 percent

Roc Taylor: 8/17 156 yards – 47.1 percent

Darnell Washington: 14/16 108 yards 4 TDs – 87.5 percent

Jonnu Smith: 9/15 68 yards 3 TDs – 60 percent

Ben Skowronek: 10/14 113 yards – 71.4 percent

Evan Hull: 10/10 37 yards 2 TDs – 100 percent

Jaylen Warren: 8/10 84 yards – 80 percent

Trey Sermon: 8/9 44 yards – 88.9 percent

Kaleb Johnson: 6/9 50 yards – 66.7 percent

Calvin Austin III: 3/6 36 yards – 50 percent

DJ Thomas-Jones: 2/3 12 yards – 66.7 percent

Montana Lemonious-Craig: 1/2 15 yards – 50.0 percent

– No surprise DK Metcalf paced the group in receptions, targets, yards, and touchdowns.

– Robert Woods quietly put up good numbers. Flew under the radar but was consistent throughout camp, though his roster spot still isn’t safe. Scotty Miller’s numbers rivaled his, just with a little less volume.

– Good numbers for Connor Heyward, who got active and involved late.

– Injuries played a role but not ideal for Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III to combine for just 16 catches during camp.

– While Darnell Washington had a great camp, his receptions, targets, and yards aren’t overwhelming. Still, he had just eight receptions on 11 targets for 103 yards and one touchdown a year ago. Bettered all those numbers here, especially with the four touchdowns.

– Rookie TE JJ Galbreath had six receptions and two touchdowns over the first four practices. Got a lot quieter the rest of the way, injured the last two.

– With five touchdowns, Brandon Johnson was a Seven Shots machine.

– Kenneth Gainwell: 22 carries, 22 receptions. Poetic. He’ll be leaned on as a receiver this year.

Drops

Ke’Shawn Williams: 3

DK Metcalf: 2

Kaleb Johnson: 2

Max Hurleman: 2

Kenneth Gainwell: 2

Calvin Austin III: 1

Pat Freiermuth: 1

Connor Heyward: 1

Lew Nichols: 1

Jonnu Smith: 1

Brandon Johnson: 1

Roc Taylor: 1

Jaylen Warren: 1

– Williams showed strong hands in the preseason opener but his hands were suspect during camp.

– Total drops this camp? 19. More than last year (13 in 16 practices) but not as many as 2023 (23).

Interceptions

Patrick Queen: 2

James Pierre: 2

Juan Thornhill: 2

Jalen Ramsey: 1

Cole Holcomb: 1

Daniel Ekuale: 1

Daryl Porter Jr.: 1

Brandin Echols: 1

Jalen Ramsey: 1

Sebastian Castro: 1

Miles Killebrew: 1

– A total of 14 interceptions this season compared to just 11 last year. Most picks in a camp since the defense had 18 in 2021.