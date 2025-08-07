Steelers 2025 Training Camp Diary: Day 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers normally hold a walkthrough on the final practice before the preseason opener. But the Steelers, who held a walkthrough last week due to rain, opted for a padded, fairly intense practice with kickoff 48 hours away. Let’s talk about it.

Camp Notes (Day 13)

– Injury Roundup: Not practicing today were: CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring), CB Donte Kent (right foot), CB Jalen Ramsey, WR Calvin Austin III, TE DJ Thomas-Jones, TE Jonnu Smith, WR DK Metcalf, QB Will Howard (right hand), OT Calvin Anderson, EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin), EDGE T.J. Watt, DL Cam Heyward, and ILB Patrick Queen.

Days off for several of the biggest names. News came out Thursday that Heyward wants a revised contract and has only worked during individual periods because of it. Ramsey missing three days suggests an injury and he’s had a sleeve on his left leg the past few days. But he still looks okay overall and it’s not like he was going to play in the preseason opener anyway.

Smith has battled a knee and has a sleeve on his left leg. He came down later in practice with a helmet in hand but no jersey. He didn’t do much, if anything, on the side. Hopefully, Thomas-Jones hasn’t backslid after an early camp injury. He was on the field and moved around okay but his status for the weekend is unclear.

Howard wore a black splint/brace on his injured right hand. He carried a notebook, taking notes throughout practice.

QB Will Howard is out here. With brace on hand #steelers pic.twitter.com/AmlUTcHmjL — T R (@TimotRice) August 7, 2025

Practicing today were CB Darius Slay and DL Derrick Harmon. Slay had a day off Wednesday while Harmon had a minor injury yesterday. CB Joey Porter Jr. and OT Gareth Warren practiced in full. That’s good news for both, especially a rookie like Warren. ILB Cole Holcomb also returned and practiced in full after missing yesterday.

Center Ryan McCollum left practice early on. He was dressed but trainers talked with him. Even Mike Tomlin briefly came up to him. McCollum looked a bit upset and dejected for not being allowed to even go through individual work. His most “action” was serving as the “QB” during a one-on-one blocking session and snapping during early warmups. He later walked up the hill and stairs into the team facility. Pittsburgh finished the day with just two centers – Zach Frazier and Max Scharping.

EDGE DeMarvin Leal got checked out extensively by head trainer Gabe Amponsah during practice. It looked like he was getting his neck/upper back checked out. But Leal finished out the day, so I presume he was cleared. DL Logan Lee practiced in full but was actively trying to keep his back loose late in practice. He was getting stretched by a trainer during OL/DL and was twisting his back just ahead of the final period.

– New QB Logan Woodside and OT Andrus Peat practiced today. Woodside was limited to individual work only while Peat was full, playing third-team left tackle. Woodside is wearing No. 6 while Peat is sporting No. 68.

With just three centers following Nick Broeker’s release, Woodside had to work with a “ghost man” at center; Zach Frazier was snapping to Aaron Rodgers, McCollum to Mason Rudolph, and Scharping to Skylar Thompson.

– A multi-day streak: ILB Payton Wilson and Mason McCormick were the first two players to walk down the stairs at 1:22 today. I think McCormick just likes grabbing a shady spot on the bench, his go-to once he hits the field.

– Steelers’ legend and Hall of Famer Mel Blount was on-hand for today’s practice. He spoke with a ton of people, including QB Aaron Rodgers once he got onto the field. Rodgers, by the way, walked onto the field with WR Ben Skowronek. Yesterday, Rodgers said Skowronek asks him the most questions off the field.

Blount also chatted with CB Darius Slay, DC Teryl Austin, STs Coordinator Danny Smith, and others.

– Other guests at today’s practice? Former longtime trainer John Norwig and former DL Tyson Alualu.

– DL Logan Lee continues to get long snapping work in during practice’s early-goings. More notable after LS Tucker Addington was released.

– During warmups/install, Brandon Johnson, Roman Wilson, and Ben Skowronek were the trio of receivers to take the first snap.

– Usual suspects in punt return line during special teams period, though it’s a shorter line due to injuries: WR Ke’Shawn Williams, WR Max Hurleman, WR Robert Woods, and WR Scotty Miller.

– WR Roc Taylor, CB Kyler McMichael, CB Daryl Porter Jr., CB Brandin Echols, and CB D’Shawn Jamison were among the players who worked as gunner during the same period.

– Miles Killebrew working as the starting upback during a skeleton punt period. Lew Nichols and Evan Hull working as wings. On the line: Mark Robinson-Eku Leota-Nick Herbig-JJ Galbreath (and the snapper, of course).

– Danny Smith coaching up the group to get/maintain inside leverage. Once the group got it right, Smith was a happy man again.

First Team Period (11 on 11)

Seven shots. Ball on the 2.

1. O-line of: Jones-Seumalo-Frazier-McCormick-Fautanu. Jaylen Warren in at running back, Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Slay in at right corner with Porter on the left side. D-line of: Harmon-Benton-Loudermilk.

Warren carry up the middle for a touchdown. LOLB Jack Sawyer, seeing first-team reps opposite Nick Herbig, threw a right shoulder into him but this didn’t appear to be a true “live” tackling session.

2. Roman Wilson goes in motion. Nice blitz pickup by Kenneth Gainwell to give Rodgers time. He fires to the left side but the throw is incomplete.

3. Cole Holcomb the starter opposite Payton Wilson with Queen having the day off. Rodgers scrambles left and eventually dumps it off to WR Brandon Johnson for the score. A win for the offense but in a real game, the defense would’ve had a sack or forced the throwaway.

4. O-line of: Cook-S.Anderson-Scharping-Nester-S.Jones. Mason Rudolph checks in with Trey Sermon at running back. Rudolph looks for WR Lance McCutcheon on a slant but it’s incomplete. S Juan Thornhill was covering.

5. Rudolph under center. Open-hand fake to RB Evan Hull, rolling right and hitting Hull open in the right flat for the touchdown.

6. Nester in at left guard with Aiden Williams at right guard. Skylar Thompson at quarterback, Lew Nichols at running back, WR Max Hurleman slot right. Thompson finds WR Ke’Shawn Williams on a curl route down the left side for a pitch-and-catch score.

7. Starters come back in. Rodgers looks for WR Scotty Miller in the back of the end zone left side. Makes the catch working against CB Brandin Echols but he didn’t get both feet down. Our photographer Tim Rice took a clean shot of Miller’s left foot being on the line in the end zone. So rule it incomplete.

The scoring here feels a little fuzzy. I had it 4-2 for the offense going into the final rep but with the starters coming on, it suggests the team had it scored at 3-3. Either way, I have the offense still winning things 4-3.

One on Ones

Couple quick notes on a receiver/defensive back stalk block drill.

– Ben Skowronek had a good stalk block and drive on CB James Pierre.

– New CB Daryl Porter Jr. had an early rep win, beating his block. Don’t have receiver noted.

– Juan Thornhill shed Brandon Johnson well one rep.

– D’Shawn Jamison had a strong rep beating Robert Woods, earning lots of praise from his teammates. The defensive ones, anyway.

Receiver vs defensive back coverage drill.

– Brandin Echols forced a downfield completion. The notable was Echols was wearing oven mitts to, I presume, prevent him from grabbing and really focusing in on his technique. He was the only one of the drill who did.

– Roman Wilson gains a step on D’Shawn Jamison and catches a pass downfield in the end zone, a vertical route from slot alignment.

– Scotty Miller with a good route to shake free of Beanie Bishop Jr.

– Lance McCutcheon makes a catch against James Pierre.

– Ke’Shawn Williams with a nice over-the-shoulder grab downfield in the end zone, beating S Quindell Johnson. Good throw from QB Skylar Thompson.

– Daryl Porter Jr. playing soft and Robert Woods runs a speed out to make an easy grab.

– Roman Wilson on a crosser left to right. Throw behind and he can’t reach back for it. D’Shawn Jamison covering.

– Brandon Johnson made the catch for a short slant but credit to CB Cameron McCutcheon. Great rep to press and jam Johnson all the way, barely allowing him off the line of scrimmage.

– Max Hurleman turns around multiple times trying to find the ball, but that slows him down. Ultimately, the pass goes over both his and Bishop’s head.

– Double-move from Lance McCutcheon. James Pierre stays with it stride-for-stride but McCutcheon leaps and plucks the ball over his head in the end zone.

Second Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball at the offense’s 15. Porter and Slay the corners, Thornhill and Elliott at safety. Malik Harrison and Payton Wilson at inside linebacker, Jack Sawyer and Nick Herbig at EDGE. Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon the d-tackles. Brandon Johnson, Roman Wilson, and Ben Skowronek the receivers.

Rodgers under center. Play-action and finds Skowronek for 15-yards, Harrison tagging.

2. Rodgers out of shotgun. Hits Scotty Miller in the right flat for about 5-yards, Thornhill on the tag here. Nice seal by Broderick Jones wide against Nick Herbig.

3. Rodgers hard count. Kaleb Johnson at running back. Isaac Seumalo pulls left to right. Johnson finds a lane and gets about 6-yards before being tripped up.

4. D-line of: Black-Ekuale-Loudermilk. Porter and Echols the cornerbacks. Johnson carry left side with Harrison wrapping him up at the line of scrimmage. No full tackling here.

5. O-line of: Cook-S.Anderson-Scharping-Nester-S.Jones. Rudolph under center. Rudolph looks for awhile before throws back on a screen left side to the back. This looked like a designed screen but a very delayed one. Kind of a weird play. Hard to judge it and don’t have the back who caught the pass.

6. Ekuale and Lee are the d-tackles, with Robinson and Holcomb at inside linebacker. Bishop in the slot, Pierre and Echols the outside corners. Gun run up the middle by Johnson. Good collision in the hole as Johnson hits Killebrew, who falls over. Hardest hit of the day. Gain of about 4-yards.

7. Pierre and McCutcheon the cornerbacks. Eku Leota and Julius Welschof at OLB. Johnson run right side. Not much there, someone knifed in to force the cutback. Esezi Otomewo the wrap on the backside.

8. Lee-Davis-Otomewo the d-line. Trey Sermon carry right side with Connor Heyward at fullback. Davis grabs and wraps him after a gain of roughly 4-yards.

9. O-line of: Peat-Nester-Scharping-Williams-Warren. Thompson deep throw to Ke’Shawn Williams is over his head and incomplete. CB Kyler McMichael covering.

10. McMichael and McCutcheon the cornerbacks. Lew Nichols carry right side. Kyler Baugh beats his block. Gain of 5.

Third Team Session (11 on 11)

1. Ball at the offense’s 20. O-line: Jones-Seumalo-Frazier-McCormick-Fautanu. Rodgers out of shotgun. Throw from Rodgers complete to Pat Freiermuth on a Hank/Over the Ball route for a gain of 5-yards.

2. Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon at d-tackle. Kaleb Johnson the running back. Rodgers complete to Scotty Miller on a slant for a gain of 10 working versus Bishop.

3. Jaylen Warren in at RB. Clean pocket but the throw from Rodgers is incomplete and not near any particular target.

4. DeMarvin Leal and Julius Welschof the EDGE players. Kenneth Gainwell at running back. Linebackers Holcomb and Wilson “mug” the A-gaps. Rodgers hits Heyward with a nice sliding catch for about 9-yards over the middle. Both “Muggers” dropped out into coverage with a nickel blitz on the other side. Notable wrinkle/blitz.

5. Gainwell split out wide. Rudolph scrambles right with Leal pressuring and chopping his hand down like he was going to punch it out. Rudolph to Woods right side – not sure if this was complete or not but in a game, this is a sack.

6. Scharping at center. Screen from Rudolph to Sermon. Double-caught but hauled in with Spencer Anderson sprinting full boar downfield to lead the way. This too would’ve been a sack, Mark Robinson rushing free up the middle.

7. Rudolph connects with RB Evan Hull in the right flat for a couple, about 5-yards. James Pierre on the tag.

8. O-line of: Peat-Nester-Scharping-Williams-Warren. Lee and Ekuale the d-tackles, Killebrew and Clark the safeties. Skylar Thompson in at quarterback. Thompson throws in the general area of Lance McCutcheon but this was essentially a throwaway. Inside linebacker Devin Harper had pressure.

On the line, RT Gareth Warren sealed DeMarvin Leal upfield.

9. Scharping at center. Thompson working out of shotgun. Harper and Carson Bruener the inside linebackers. Thompson hits WR Roc Taylor on a curl for 8-yards. Nice rep by Otomewo to swim RG Aiden Williams.

10. Davis and Baugh the d-tackles. Leota and Welschof the EDGE rushers. Thompson complete to Williams for 5-yards on a quick out along the right sideline, leading Williams out of bounds.

11. TE JJ Galbreath goes in motion. Quindell Johnson and Sebastian Castro the safety pairing. O-line moved early, snap is low/dropped, play is a mess and goes nowhere.

Fourth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball at the offense’s 20-yard-line. Rodgers under center. Complete to WR Roman Wilson for a gain of 12. Good blitz pickup by TE Darnell Washington, sealing Beanie Bishop Jr. upfield.

2. Benton and Harmon the d-tackles. O-line of: Jones-Seumalo-Frazier-McCormick-Fautanu. Harrison and Wilson the inside ‘backers. Warren carry up the middle for about 3, Benton and others in the mix. Warren, like always, finishes his run to the end zone.

3. Rodgers skies a throw left side and caught for a 8-9-yard gain. Payton Wilson was right there to pop him if it was a live session.

4. Gainwell carry left side and turns upfield. Holcomb on the tag. Gain of 5-yards.

5. Nice hands catch by rookie Kaleb Johnson on a shallow crosser working left to right from Rodgers. Gain of 6-yards. Steven Jones with good pass pro to keep the width of the pocket.

6. Rudolph checks in. Play-action. Checkdown to Johnson for 6-yards.

7. McCutcheon, Williams, and Skowronek (slot) the three receivers. Holcomb and Robinson the inside linebackers. Rudolph complete to Williams right to left for a gain of about 15-yards, Killebrew on the tag.

8. O-line of: Cook-Nester-Scharping-Williams-Warren. Rodgers under center. Connor Heyward and JJ Galbreath the tight ends. Hull up the middle for a couple. Leota set the edge to keep the run inside while Bruener filled it up the gut.

9. Another long throwback screen, Thompson rolling right and then firing back left to Hull. Bruener had pressure for a would-be sack. I’m skeptical this is going to work in a game but if it does, it could go for big yardage.

One on One

O-line versus d-line. Don’t have every rep charted and there were some 2-on-2 stunts/stunt pickup mixed in, but here’s the reps I have.

1. Troy Fautanu seals Jack Sawyer upfield initially, though Sawyer swiped past late.

2. Domenique Davis good bull against Aiden Williams.

3. Doug Nester able to anchor on Esezi Otomewo.

4. Good rep from Steven Jones to win against Derrick Harmon, sealing him upfield.

5. Aiden Williams quick set on Breiden Fehoko. Fehoko might’ve gotten poked in the eye and the rep started over. They go again and Fehoko wins with a nice bull/rip through Williams.

6. From his right tackle spot, Garreth Warren seals Eku Leota upfield. Leota doubles back but I give the win to Warren.

Fifth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 20. Benton and Harmon the d-tackles. Sawyer and Herbig the EDGE rushers. Porter and Echols on the outside with Bishop in the slot. Rodgers under center. Rolls right and finds Ben Skowronek for 5-yards.

2. Harmon-Benton-Loudermilk. Roman Wilson slot left. Handoff to Johnson but Benton stuffs him in the backfield for a loss.

3. Lee and Black the d-tackles. Robinson and Harrison the inside linebackers. Rodgers makes a check at the LOS. Diving deep ball from Rodgers intended for Robert Woods, full extension, but he can’t complete the catch. So close. Cameron McCutcheon covering.

Broderick Jones sealed Nick Herbig here.

4. O-line of: Cook-Nester-Scharping-Williams-Warren. Trey Sermon run right side. Good chase by Yahya Black with Mark Robinson also pursuing hard. Gain of four.

5. This time, Rudolph finds Woods on the go-ball downfield. Big completion of roughly 45-yards, though Leota had pressure here.

6. Thompson complete to Heyward for about 5-yards.

Sixth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Two-minute drill, one of may the past week. Ball on the offense’s 40. Mason Rudolph at quarterback, Scharping at center. Short completion to McCutcheon for 7-yards.

2. Rudolph hits Hurleman down the left seam. Chuck Clark popped him hard but then helped him up. Gain of 7-yards.

3. Black bats down Rudolph’s throw. Another swat.

4. Rudolph complete to Sermon for 5-yards, though Leota beat Jones wide.

5. Rudolph for McCutcheon is incomplete left side. Ball thrown well-behind. Probable miscommunication.

6. Near interception by Beanie Bishop Jr., the ball hitting off his arm. Incomplete intended for Williams. This was fourth down and the offense stalled at the opposing 42.

Seventh Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Skylar Thompson gets the ball at his 40. Scharping still in at center. First pass complete to Heyward right side, gain of 8.

2. Thompson hits Skowronek for 21 yards downfield. Sawyer beat Warren on a wide rush here.

3. Deep ball left side to the end zone for Taylor, who is pretty open. But Taylor can’t get both feet down, the catch made right in the back of the end zone, and he couldn’t complete the catch anyway. Sawyer again beat Warren here.

4. Thompson hits Roc Taylor on a backshoulder throw, making the catch down to the 3 against McMichael.

5. Lew Nichols on the gun-run over the goal line and the offense has its first two-minute drill touchdown of camp. Wish it would’ve come through the air instead of a handoff.

Camp Recap (TL;DR)

– Quarterbacks looked good today across the board.

– WR Roc Taylor is making a living off backshoulder throws. He’s connected well with Skylar Thompson, especially.

– Rookie OT Gareth Warren flashed a bit today. He plays with a solid base, but EDGE Jack Sawyer gave him trouble in the two-minute drill. Rookie RG Aiden Williams lacks the sand in his pants to anchor.

– With just two centers working today (Frazier and Scharping), I wonder if C Nick Broeker is going to circle back to Pittsburgh before Saturday’s game. The EDGE group is also looking kinda thin knowing Highsmith/Herbig/Watt won’t play this weekend. If Leal wakes up sore tomorrow, a roster move might be needed. Tight end could also be very thin if Thomas-Jones can’t get back for the game. Currently, only Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, and JJ Galbreath are set to play.

Think we’ll see a couple transactions before Saturday’s kickoff.

– It’s not a reflection of how his season will go but LT Broderick Jones has stacked good days and has looked better since his return from injury and with the pads on.

– WR Scotty Miller’s had a nice camp and is still pushing for a roster spot. That No. 5 spot is open behind DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, and Ben Skowronek (who is clearly running ahead of Miller and Woods).

– Hadn’t mentioned it as much as I should’ve yesterday but ILB Malik Harrison had a couple of active practices, especially versus the run.

– Rookie DL Yahya Black has to be up to a half-dozen bat downs. I know the o-line can’t knock those guys down like they can/will in a game but he’s still a big volleyball player at the net. He’s doing all the little things well.

– NT Keeanu Benton with a couple of good reps today. Haven’t mentioned his name a bunch this camp.

Saint Vincent Snapshot

Four quarterbacks – including No. 6 Logan Woodside – going through the paces as they do every day under the eye of QBs Coach Tom Arth.

