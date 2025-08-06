Steelers 2025 Training Camp Diary: Day 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the practice field Tuesday following yesterday’s off day. Let’s dive into the team’s padded practice.

Camp Notes (Day 11)

– Injury update: Not practicing today were OT Gareth Warren (left knee), CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring), CB Donte Kent (right foot), EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin), WR Calvin Austin III (unknown), CB Jalen Ramsey (off day), and OT Calvin Anderson (unknown).

Highsmith was on the field without a visible wrap on his leg, a small but positive sign. Austin had no signs of visible injury and moved around well, but he’s obviously dealing with something. Warren went through stretch line and jogged/worked off to the side, a sign he will return before camp ends.

Practicing today were TE Pat Freiermuth, CB Joey Porter Jr., DL Esezi Otomewo. Freiermuth had Sunday off while Porter dealt with a minor injury that caused him to miss three practices. He didn’t work during the team periods but went through individual sessions and extra drills during the special teams period. Otomewo worked in full, his first practice since hurting his knee last Wednesday. Looks like his right knee because he still had a sleeve on it.

DL Cam Heyward basically hasn’t practiced during team periods when the team is in pads and hitting. He dressed and went through individual work while doing conditioning on the side throughout practice.

– QB Will Howard left after the second team period due to a right-hand injury. I didn’t see how it happened, but Mike Tomlin said it came on an exchange. TE Jonnu Smith also didn’t finish due to a sore knee. As our Tim Rice noted, he left in a van instead of a cart.

– New Steelers CB Daryl Porter Jr. is wearing No. 39, taking Minkah Fitzpatrick’s number. Pittsburgh is probably out of numbers to hand out to defensive backs since TE Kevin Foelsch, not a DB, was released to make room for Porter on the roster. I guess he could’ve taken No. 30 for camp but those more established jerseys like Jaylen Warren’s typically aren’t handed out twice. Porter worked in full today for his first team practice.

– Payton Wilson and Mason McCormick were the first players to walk down the stairs at 1:23 PM/EST. T.J. Watt came down two minutes later. McCormick likes to get down early to find some shade on the bench. Watt wore slides onto the field before changing into his cleats that have No. 90 on the back of them.

– SS DeShon Elliott is usually first on the JUGs machine. I counted him catching 47 passes on it pre-practice.

– Defensive lineman Logan Lee continues to do some occasional long snapping on the side.

– First-team o-line was status quo: Broderick Jones-Isaac Seumalo-Zach Frazier-Mason McCormick-Troy Fautanu. Jones and Seumalo still get lifted for a handful of first-team reps but are 95-percent participants.

– Second team grouping in warmups: Dylan Cook-Spencer Anderson-Ryan McCollum-Max Scharping-Steven Jones

– Punt return lines: Robert Woods, Scotty Miller, Max Hurleman, and Ke’Shawn Williams.

– RB Evan Hull getting reps as the upback on the punt team. ILB Carson Bruener and RB Trey Sermon working as wings.

– My angle wasn’t the best and there weren’t refs to confirm it but it looked like K Chris Boswell hit from 60 in warmups from the middle field.

– This is the “red line” Aaron Rodgers talked about in relation to Mike Williams last year. The line of a practice field to keep receivers from getting too close to the sideline and staying on their landmarks on vertical routes.

– Tom Arth playing “pass rusher” and trying to knock the ball out as quarterbacks went through footwork and ball-security drills.

– Running backs having to avoid the “tire” in a drill, RBs coach Eddie Faulkner rolling a round bag at the back and forcing him to change direction a certain way. Always something interesting Faulkner is doing in his drills to keep things fresh.

– The Pivot podcast crew of Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor were on hand today. Clark signed a bunch of interviews pre-practice and spent the day watching practice, including chatting up Jalen Ramsey for a few minutes.

First Team Period (11 on 11)

Seven Shots. Ball on the 2-yard-line.

1. T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig at outside linebacker, the latter replacing Alex Highsmith as first-team ROLB. Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, and Darnell Washington the three tight ends, all standing up in the slot. Jaylen Warren at running back, Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

Rodgers under center. Fade pass to DK Metcalf is complete, working over LCB Brandin Echols.

2. Rodgers has nothing there and scrambles around to the point where he’d probably be sacked in a real game. But the play continues and Jonnu Smith breaks open right side, Rodgers hitting him for the score.

3. Echols and James Pierre the cornerbacks. Keannu Benton and Derrick Harmon the d-tackles. Kaleb Johnson the back. Offense in 11 personnel with Roman Wilson, DK Metcalf, and Ben Skowronek. Rodgers looks right and comes back left. Fires for Roman Wilson, who makes a nice sliding/falling grab for the score. Good play.

4. Mason Rudolph subs in. In shotgun, handoff to Kaleb Johnson, who gets over goal line standing up for the score.

5. O-line of Cook-Scharping-McCollum-Anderson-S. Jones

Rudolph pumps right side before hitting TE JJ Galbreath right side. Ball is caught but he’s taken down short, unable to stretch his arm across the goal line. No refs to officially rule it but it seemed short and the players’ reaction indicated the same.

6. Jack Sawyer and DeMarvin Leal the EDGE players. WR Ke’Shawn Williams goes in motion. QB Will Howard with a good read, working flat-to-slant and hitting WR Brandon Johnson for a touchdown.

7. Nick Broeker in at center, Aiden Williams in at right guard. Fumble here at some point, either with the exchange or the handoff, and the defense recovers. DeMarvin Leal picks it up and runs it back to about midfield. Based on Mike Tomlin’s post-practice comments, this may have been the play Howard hurt his hand.

– Some special teams notes. Distances and hangtimes from the punters.

Cameron Johnston: 4.45 seconds (33 yards, LOS at the offense’s 47), 4.51 seconds (38 yards), 4.71 seconds (69 yards), 4.59 seconds (61 yards), 4.85 seconds (69 yards), 3.68 seconds (56 yards)

Corliss Waitman: 4.43 seconds (36 yards), 4.51 seconds (40 yards), 4.26 seconds (50 yards), 4.78 seconds (52 yards), 4.76 seconds (69 yards)

– Kicker Ben Sauls made his field goal attempt from 37 yards out during a special teams drill.

One on Ones

– Some notes on WR vs. DB.

1. Roman Wilson catches a speed out versus Beanie Bishop Jr.

2. Nice jab off the line by Brandon Johnson. James Pierre still covers it well as they go vertically but Johnson tracks the ball over his left shoulder and hauls it in.

3. Scotty Miller beats D’Shawn Jamison on a slant, Miller releasing outside and stemming back in to pull away from the contact.

4. New DB Daryl Porter Jr. gets grabby on WR Lance McCutcheon, breaking downhill and breaking it up. If the refs were there, this probably would’ve been holding.

5. WRs coach Zach Azzanni with a quick word to rookie WR Roc Taylor before his rep. Cameron McCutcheon has good coverage, but Taylor is too good at catching back-shoulder fades, twisting and making the grab along the left sideline. Nothing McCutcheon can do about it.

6. Ben Skowronek beats Bishop vertically but the pass hits off his left hand, running vertically and into the end zone.

7. Robert Woods has a step on CB Kyler McMichael but is unable to make the catch.

8. Max Hurleman and D’Shawn Jamison collide about 10 yards downfield. Hurleman ran long as the pass came out shorter and this one was incomplete.

9. DK Metcalf gears down against James Pierre, creating space. He goes to the ground on his curl but can’t finish the play, the pass sliding out of his hands.

10. Bit of a high throw causes WR Ke’Shawn Williams to reach up for the ball. Can’t bring it down, Echols on the coverage.

For the final rep a few minutes later, Hurleman and a DB (Jamison, I assume based on the above) have a winner-take-all rep. Hurleman runs an out route and makes a diving grab along the sideline, making the catch and is excited for the play. Gets up and spins the ball. Defensive backs forced to do pushups for losing, including Ramsey on his day off. I think DBs coach Gerald Alexander joined them.

One on Ones

For the first time I can remember, there was a third backs-on-‘backers drill today. Usually, it’s only twice. This one was less intense and seemed to focus more on technique than true competition but notes on the reps I observed (I missed the first several, not realizing they were doing it again).

1. Patrick Queen dips past Jaylen Warren.

2. Kenneth Gainwell slides and mirrors Payton Wilson.

3. Trey Sermon stays square against Mark Robinson’s spin move.

4. DeMarvin Leal jolts Evan Hull back before the rep stops, a sign it wasn’t as intense as the other two sessions.

5. Late dip by Carson Bruener past Lew Nichols after a spin move.

6. Kaleb Johnson square versus Devin Harper.

7. Warren stays square with a good base against against Queen.

8. Payton Wilson late swim against Gainwell.

9. Trey Sermon sits and square versus Malik Harrison.

10. Evan Hull stays with Robinson.

11. Nichols leads Bruener upfield.

12. Harper beats Johnson inside.

13. Johnson square versus Harper in the rematch.

14. Warren seals Queen upfield.

15. Gainwell mirrors and slides with Wilson.

16. Good punch by Malik Harrison to push back Sermon, the latter clapping after knowing he didn’t have a great rep.

17. Hull mirrors the defender’s spin move (unsure who).

18. Nichols seals up Bruener.

Second Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 25. Mike Tomlin calling out to “stay on your feet” to signal this isn’t a live run period like others in pads.

Four-man front of Harmon-Benton-Black-Loudermilk. A 4-4-3 grouping with four linebackers on the field and only three defensive backs (I think two corners and Elliott).

Power/gap run left side with Connor Heyward pulling. Jaylen Warren carry. Patrick Queen fills the alley while Keeanu Benton pops Warren from the side, both going to the ground, something that ran counter to Tomlin’s call to stay on your feet. But that’s football and it happens sometimes when the train is coming.

2. Black comes off the field as the Steelers go back to a three-man front. Rodgers uses a hard count. Drops back to pass, nothing there, and he scrambles left. Threw a stiff-arm at Benton, who chased him, before dropping the ball off to Warren right side for about a gain of 10. In a real game, this is a throwaway or a sack.

3. Kaleb Johnson run right side. Darius Slay runs him out of bounds after a gain of roughly 4 yards.

4. O-line of Cook-S. Anderson-Frazier-McCormick-Fautanu. D-line of Black-Ekuale-Loudermilk. Pierre and Echols the corners, Elliott and Thornhill the safeties. Good blocking by the line as Kaleb Johnson finds a lane left side for about 5 yards, maybe a little more.

5. Mason Rudolph subs in, Ryan McCollum his center. Kenneth Gainwell run off right tackle but Leal is first man in to tag him for a short loss. Tomlin calls out, praising Leal.

6. Killebrew and Clark the safety duo, Cameron McCutcheon subbing on to play opposite Pierre at corner. Rudolph rolls right and hits Gainwell for a gain of 7 yards.

7. O-line of Cook-Nester-Scharping-S. Anderson-S. Jones. Galbreath in at tight end. Johnson up the middle but not much running room. Logan Lee and others in on the stop, Lee trying to punch the ball out after the play as Johnson squeezes it tightly with both arms and the ball against his chest.

8. Mark Robinson and Malik Harrison at inside linebacker. Johnson run right side. Otomewo first man in at the line of scrimmage with NT Domenique Davis tagging Johnson a few yards downfield.

9. Will Howard in at quarterback. Trey Sermon run right side. Breiden Fehoko and Carson Bruener help throw him down, Fehoko excited and throwing his arms up before getting off the ground.

10. Fehoko and Kyler Baugh the d-tackles. Howard play-action, rolling right and hitting Galbreah right side with Devin Harper tagging him. Gain of about 5 yards.

11. Daryl Porter Jr. and McMichael the outside cornerbacks. Bruener and Harper the inside linebackers, Sebastian Castro and Quindell Johnson at safety. Evan Hull run left side. Nice play by Castro to limit the gain to just 1 yard.

12. O-line of S. Anderson-Nester-Broeker-Williams-S. Jones.

Skylar Thompson under center. Lew Nichols carry up the middle, Fehoko first man to stuff it. Gain of 2 yards.

Third Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 20. Slay and Echols the cornerbacks. D-line of Harmon-Benton-Loudermilk. Thornhill and Elliott the safety pairing, Queen and Wilson the inside linebackers.

Rodgers at quarterback, Metcalf and Roman Wilson at receiver. Throw complete to Wilson left side for 10 yards, very similar if not the same call as the first play of camp where Rodgers was picked by Queen. This time, the throw was complete.

2. Metcalf and Wilson slot left. Bishop slot corner. Screen right to Warren is complete for roughly 10, two blockers out in front.

3. Cook and Spencer Anderson sub in for Broderick Jones and Isaac Seumalo. Harmon and Benton the d-tackles. Watt and Herbig the EDGE rushers.

Rodgers throws a fade to Metcalf down right sideline, immediately putting the ball up at the top of his drop. Pierre has good coverage and breaks it up on the way down.

4. Otomewo and Loudermilk the d-tackles. Defenses blitzes heavy from the right side with the left side, including LOLB Jack Sawyer, dropping out into coverage. Rodgers finds Freiermuth for an 11-yard gain.

5. Robinson and Harrison the inside linebackers. Rudolph in at quarterback. Not sure what happened on the play, think Rudolph checked down. There was pressure up the middle from I believe Leal. But my notes aren’t kind in painting the picture of this play.

6. Steelers in 11 personnel. Otomewo and Ekuale the d-tackles. Rudolph hard count pre-snap. Throw over the middle to Skowronek is defended well by NCB D’Shawn Jamison, incomplete. Sawyer had a good rush off the edge here.

Skowronek got checked out by trainers after falling hard on this rep but finished practice.

7. Rudolph complete to Trey Sermon in the right flat for about 7 yards, Jamison on the tag.

8. McMichael and McCutcheon on the outside with Jamison in the slot. Rudolph wants Gainwell underneath, but he settles and the ball is thrown inside like Rudolph thought he’d keep running. Gainwell stretches for it but can’t make the play, incomplete. Slight miscommunication here.

9. D-line of Otomewo-Davis-Lee. Leota and Welschof the EDGE rushers, Bruener and Harper the inside linebackers. DJ Thomas-Jones goes in motion. Screen left to Nichols complete for about 15 yards, Nester and Aiden Williams out in front to lead the way. Otomewo chases behind.

10. Thompson rips a dig to Roc Taylor for about 20 yards, a slight double-catch but hauled in by Taylor.

11. Fehoko and Baugh the d-tackles, Leota and Welschof the EDGE rushers. Daryl Porter Jr. in at right corner opposite McMichael with Jamison in the slot. Toe-tap catch along the right sideline from Thompson to Ke’Shawn Williams, a gain of 6 or 7 yards.

12. Low/dropped snap to Thompson. Messy play with Thompson running around, finding nothing, and eating the football.

Fourth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 40. Rodgers play-action. Hits Roman Wilson open down the middle for a gain of about 30 yards.

2. Skowronek back in at receiver. Rodgers under center. Really nice play to scramble left and throw off-platform, hitting Robert Woods for a gain of 13 yards. Wasn’t a deep pass but Rodgers still flashing his arm talent as Watt chased him from behind on the play.

3. Shotgun handoff to Johnson gains about 6 yards.

4. Connor Heyward and Pat Freiermuth the tight ends. Rodgers throws a heater down the right seam to an open Connor Heyward. He reaches out for it, but the ball is on him quick and slams off his facemask, back toward the defense, and into Patrick Queen’s hands for his second interception of camp.

5. Heyward now at fullback. Gainwell run right side, but Leal is in there for the short stop. Nice run defense from Yahya Black, too.

6. Rudolph in at quarterback. Return motion from Ke’Shawn Williams. Ekuale sheds his block and wraps up Kaleb Johnson after a gain of 4 yards.

7. Twin receivers right, Woods in the slot. Gainwell carry left guard, finding a hole and squeezing through it for a gain of 8-9 yards.

8. Rudolph working under center. Play-action and has Skowronek open for a gain of about 18 yards, Clark and Killebrew tagging him.

9. Leota and Welschof the EDGE players. Thompson under center. Boots right and short throw for Galbreath is complete, though he’s immediately met by Castro for a gain of just 2.

10. Thomas-Jones motions left to right. Sermon cuts up field and finds a lane. Picks up about 8 yards. Jamison thuds him from the side as Sermon goes up through the hole.

11. Roc Taylor the X receiver. Thompson shotgun. Evan Hull carry up the middle, Gain of about 6 yards as Harper tags him.

12. RPO with Thompson looking for Williams left side. Complete but Daryl Porter Jr. is right there to tag him for no gain.

One on Ones

O-line versus d-line.

1. Troy Fautanu seals T.J. Watt upfield.

2. Mason McCormick anchors against Esezi Otomewo.

3. Late shed wide by Keeanu Benton against Zach Frazier.

4. Nice hop step by Isaac Seumalo to slow down Yahya Black’s bull rush.

5. Broderick Jones stays square but Nick Herbig has leverage and pushes him back a bit.

6. Didn’t count the two-man rushes in my charting but Derrick Harmon and T.J. Watt had a really good rep here. Harmon the contain guy rushing into the B-gap, holding McCormick’s eyes as Watt loops inside and rushes clean. Harmon taps Watt’s helmet after the rep for a job well done by both. Want to see more of that this season.

7. Steven Jones seals Eku Leota’s rush, which loses steam in a hurry.

8. Strong bull rush by Daniel Ekuale on Spencer Anderson.

9. Quick first step by Harmon to gain a step and rip through Max Scharping.

10. Doug Nester does a nice job staying square and winning versus Logan Lee.

11. Inside spin by Jack Sawyer beats Dylan Cook, who lunges and can’t match him.

12. DeMarvin Leal dip/rips under Steven Jones, who seemingly pulled his hands back to avoid a potential hold.

13. Bull from Keeanu Benton pushes Aiden Williams back.

14. Active rush from Breiden Fehoko causes Nick Broeker to give ground. He hung on but barely.

15. Domenique Davis dips under and beats Doug Nester clean.

Fourth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 20-yard-line. Harmon and Benton the d-tackles. Sawyer and Herbig the EDGE rushers. Slay and Echols the cornerbacks, Thornhill and Elliott the safeties. Warren carry for just a yard left side, going to the ground here on this rep.

2. Freiermuth and Smith the tight ends. Harmon-Benton-Black the first-team d-line. Short pivot route complete from Rodgers to Metcalf for a gain of 9 yards.

3. Pierre and McCutcheon the outside corners, Harrison and Robinson the inside linebackers. Rodgers complete to Scotty Miller left side, McCutcheon covering but unable to close downhill in time. A gain of about 10 yards.

4. D-line of Lee-Ekuale-Otomewo. Clark and Killebrew at safety. Rudolph under center. Sermon carry right side for about 3 yards.

5. Offense in 11 personnel. Fehoko and Davis the d-tackles, McMichael at LCB, Porter Jr. at RCB, and Jamison in the slot. Rudolph complete to WR Max Hurleman for a pickup of 5 yards.

6. Offense now in 12 personnel. Fumbled snap here from Thompson and the center, I believe McCollum, as right guard Aiden Williams falls on the ball.

Fifth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Extension of the fourth period but the starters come in for a 2-minute drill. Ball at the offense’s 40, one timeout. Metcalf, Wilson, Miller the receivers.

Rodgers’ first pass is complete to Freiermuth for 5 yards, Elliott thudding him good.

2. No-look pass from Rodgers to Warren in the right flat, complete for a gain of 8 yards.

3. Hank/over the ball route from Freiermuth, sitting down and catching a 16-yard pass from Rodgers.

4. Rodgers’ throw complete left sideline to Warren, finding his checkdown. Gain of 6.

5. Nothing there for Rodgers, who basically throws the ball in the ground here.

6. Third down. Rodgers checking the play at the line of scrimmage. Fires another heater right side. Looked for Roman Wilson with the corner (Echols, I believe) on top of him. Ball hits off one of them and up, caught and picked by Juan Thornhill.

Sixth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Same two-minute scenario with Skylar Thompson coming in. This would’ve been Will Howard’s chance had he not gotten hurt.

First throw is a checkdown to Gainwell right side. Gain of a couple.

2. Thompson hits an open Max Hurleman down the middle, beating the Steelers’ zone coverage. Down to the 30 for a gain of roughly 25 yards.

3. Spencer Anderson in at left tackle for this drill. Thompson again finds Hurleman for a 6-yard gain.

4. Thompson complete to Connor Heyward for 4 yards.

5. Thompson again connects with Hurleman, beating the Jamison blitz. Gain of 17 yards.

6. Thompson goes through his reads and hits Robert Woods right side, right at the front right pylon. Tomlin rules he’s short, Woods taken to the ground and tossing the ball to the pylon, knocking it over, after the dust of the play settled.

7. Down to the 1-yard-line. Roc Taylor, Ke’Shawn Williams, Lance McCutcheon the receivers. Looked like Thompson had an open receiver left side but the pass was batted at the line and incomplete.

8. Third down. Thompson wants Williams on a crosser working left to right but Chuck Clark contests it well to force the incompletion.

9. Fourth down. Offense lines up but the defense calls timeout, as announced by Mike Tomlin playing referee and pointing both arms in the defense’s direction to signal it.

O-line for this period was S. Anderson-Nester-Broeker-Williams-S. Jones.

Thompson under center before shifting to shotgun. Gainwell split out slot right. Thompson has him open on a curl and throws an accurate ball in a tight window. Gainwell can’t squeeze it and the ball slips out, rolling away from him and incomplete.

Meaning, both defenses won 2-minute drills. They won both last Friday too, making them a perfect 4-for-4.

– Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf stayed after practice, Rodgers throwing passes to his WR1.

– Mason Rudolph was one of the last players off the field and was swarmed for autographs as fans tried to get one more player to sign before leaving.

Camp Recap (TL;DR)

– Best practice of camp for WR Roman Wilson. Several nice reps today and connected with Aaron Rodgers more today than he has any day of camp. Rookie Max Hurleman also shined throughout practice, especially the 2-minute drill. Brandon Johnson has gobbled up touchdowns in the red zone too. His size is an asset, though he’s been quieter to other portions of the field.

– Nice to see Skylar Thompson push the ball downfield a little bit today, even if that was partially due to the 2-minute drill. He ran it well even if the offense came up 1 yard short.

– Hopefully Will Howard’s injury isn’t serious. With gameday on Saturday, he might not be available for his NFL debut.

– Spencer Anderson has played left tackle, left guard, and right guard in camp.

– Overall, not seeing a ton from the backup lineman that really inspires me. Calvin Anderson had some wins before getting hurt and Dylan Cook has had his moments, too. Need to see it in-game but the backup o-linemen aren’t standing out. The best starter of camp so far is RT Troy Fautanu.

– With Cam Heyward getting another half day, Yahya Black received some first-team reps today. He’s had a nice camp and is taking some of those reps from Isaiahh Loudermilk.

Tomlin really isn’t letting Heyward do anything in pads. A fine idea given that Heyward is 36, but he’s been as limited as ever. Perhaps fewer days off than last year but his camp has been running some gassers and hitting the blocking sled or running the hoop throughout practice.

– Nose tackle Daniel Ekuale is strong with a good bull rush.

– Jack Sawyer continues to rush smart. He wins in a lot of ways.

– It used to be guys who get signed take a practice or two working off to the side before working in team periods. Not anymore. A guy like Daryl Porter Jr. gets put to work in full right away to try and catch the moving train.

Saint Vincent Snapshot

The aforementioned push-ups the defensive backs had to do as “punishment” for losing that last rep on Hurleman’s catch.

