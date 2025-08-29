Steelers’ 2025 Promising UDFA Class Makes Strong Presence On Practice Squad

Although the Steelers didn’t keep any of their rookie undrafted free agents, or UDFAs, on the 53-man roster, they’re still well represented. Of the eight original UDFA signings, four made the practice squad. It also has two other undrafted rookies who signed later, giving them six additional players from the class of 2025.

Having kept their entire seven-man draft class on the 53-man roster or the Reserve/Injured list, and the six UDFA on the practice squad, the Steelers currently employ 13 rookies. Of those 13, only one player initially signed with a different team. That would be CB Daryl Porter Jr., the son of Daryl Porter Sr., a safety whom the Steelers drafted in 1997.

Of the Steelers’ eight original UDFA signings, TE JJ Galbreath, WR Ke’Shawn Williams, S Sebastian Castro, and OL Aiden Williams remain. WR Max Hurleman made the 90-man roster after a tryout during rookie minicamp. He was one of the highlights of training camp and is also on the practice squad.

Daryl Porter signed with the Steelers in early August after the UDFA originally signed with the Bills. He only spent three weeks with the team, but during that time, he showed enough to earn attention. Currently, he is one of four cornerbacks on the Steelers’ practice squad, joining James Pierre, Beanie Bishop Jr., and D’Shawn Jamison.

The four original UDFA signings who did not survive to the Steelers’ practice squad largely fared well. Only DL Blake Mangelson did not travel to training camp, and the team waived FB DJ Thomas-Jones with an injury. WR Roc Taylor and K Ben Sauls both had highlights during camp and the preseason but are not currently with teams. I’m sure Pittsburgh has both of them on speed dial if injuries arise, especially Sauls. They reportedly thought highly enough of him that they harbored hopes of fielding trade offers for him.

Players emerging as contributors after starting on the practice squad are somewhat rare, but certainly not insignificant. Among the Steelers’ most prominent practice squad graduates in recent memory, all former UDFAs, are Steve McLendon, Mike Hilton, Alejandro Villanueva, Robert Spillane, and Matt Feiler. If you want to go back a little further, you can include legends like James Harrison and Ryan Clark.

Although none of those players began their career with the Steelers, all were UDFAs, and all became starters. All of them had at least respectably long careers, including Feiler, who started 79 games over seven seasons.

And not everybody has to go on to have Pro Bowl careers. The Steelers also found success with former UDFAs from practice squads as role players. Guys like Doug Legursky, Isaac Redman, Jordan Dangerfield, and B.J. Finney come to mind.

In other words, there is still plenty of time for the Steelers’ UDFAs to make a name for themselves. They have their foot in the door, and Pittsburgh is a team that is willing to develop over time. Feiler, for example, spent years on practice squads, and Ryan McCollum is a current example of that. There’s no reason JJ Galbreath or Sebastian Castro can’t follow a similar path over the next few years.