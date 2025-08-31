Stats Of The Weird: Steelers 2025 Regular Season Edition

The 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers season is back. So are our weekly stats of the weird. To preview all things quirky over the upcoming season, here’s a list of stats to watch for in 2025.

– Mike Tomlin is 10 wins away from tying Chuck Noll’s total. Of course, he’s 11 away from breaking it and holding the Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time record.

– QB Aaron Rodgers needs to throw for 1,137-yards to pass Ben Roethlisberger for fifth-most in NFL history. Climbing any higher than that won’t happen this season. He’d need to throw for 8,887-yards to lap former Green Bay Packers teammate Brett Favre for fourth place. The NFL record for single-season passing yards is 5,477 from Peyton Manning in 2013.

Rodgers, however, can pass Favre with six passing touchdowns. That’ll give Rodgers 509 for his career and put him in fourth place.

– Rodgers also needs 183 pass attempts to move into fifth place on the NFL’s all-time list. Doing so would surpass Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger, and Matt Ryan.

– With 20 passing touchdowns, Rodgers would be the first Steelers QB to reach that mark since Ben Roethlisberger in 2021. Before Roethlisberger, the last Steeler to do so was Tommy Maddox in 2002.

– There’s an outside chance T.J. Watt could finish the year first or second among active NFL players in sacks. He currently sits sixth with 108. Von Miller is the leader with 129.5. Knowing Miller is still playing, passing him is doubtful. New Orleans Saints DL Cam Jordan sits second with 121.5. That’s more attainable, though Jordan will post a couple of sacks and try to keep Watt at bay.

– Cam Heyward needs 1.5 sacks to reach 90 for his career.

If he notches six sacks, he’ll have the most by a defensive tackle age-36 or older. Hall of Famer John Randle currently holds the record with the 5.5 he posted in 2003, his final NFL season.

– As we noted back in June, the Steelers haven’t scored an opening drive, Week One touchdown since 2008 when RB Willie Parker – retired for 15 years – had a 7-yard score against the Houston Texans.

It’s the NFL’s second-longest streak. The only team that beats it is the Houston Texans, who haven’t done so since 2006.

– Aaron Rodgers is 0-3 in his last three Week One games (excluding 2023, where he lasted four plays before tearing his Achilles). He last won in 2020, throwing four touchdowns to beat the Minnesota Vikings. Since then, he’s thrown just one touchdown and four interceptions in those games.

– Pittsburgh hasn’t won its division since 2020, a four-year drought. If it extends to five, it’ll be the Steelers’ longest streak since 1985-1991 until finally winning the AFC Central in 1992.

– If two of the Steelers’ tight ends have 30-plus receptions, they’ll become the third pair to have achieved that feat in franchise history. The first two were Jesse James and Vance McDonald in 2018 and Eric Green and (future offensive coordinator) Mike Mularkey in 1990.

If two Steelers can reach 35 receptions each, they’ll be the first duo in team history.

– K Chris Boswell needs 38 field goals to set the franchise record for most in a career. Gary Anderson is the current record holder with 309, with Boswell sitting at 272. Boswell made 41 field goals last season, so there’s a chance he could break that by the end of the season. Hopefully, there will be more touchdowns and extra points, with fewer field goals.

Boswell needs 217 points to overtake Anderson for first in history in that category. That won’t happen until 2027 at the earliest.