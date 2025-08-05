‘Splash Is Always On Our Mind’: Steelers Defense Focused On Making Big Plays, Says T.J. Watt

For most of 2024, the Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the best defenses in the NFL. However, things changed toward the end of the year. The Steelers defense went from a strength to a weakness. That unit got bullied on the ground, being a big reason why the Steelers lost their final four regular season games of the year. After the pass rush’s struggles last year, T.J. Watt says that unit is focused on delivering more impact plays.

“My first couple years, we were always at the top,” Watt said of the Steelers’ sack total Tuesday via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s YouTube channel. “I think we can definitely be better. At the end of the day, I think splash is always on our mind.

“We talk about splash each and every week, whether that’s sacks, TFLs, tipped passes, picks,” Watt added. “Anything that we can do to affect the offense and deliver the ball in good field position for our offense is something we’re always talking about.”

Watt is correct that the Steelers’ sack production has been down in recent years. From 2017-21, they either led the league in sacks, or finished in second.

Since then, they’ve been less disruptive. In 2022, they only finished with 40 total sacks. The Steelers bounced back slightly in 2023, but they still weren’t close to the top. Last year, they took another step back. The Denver Broncos led the league with 63 sacks, but the Steelers only had 40.

However, the Steelers defense was also tied for the third-most interceptions by a team last year. While Watt had a down year in terms of sacks, only finishing with 11.5, he led the league in forced fumbles.

Therefore, even though the Steelers defense’s sack totals are down, they’re still producing splash plays. Like Watt says, they place a lot of stock in that.

This year, the Steelers defense is looking to produce a lot of turnovers while also increasing their sack production. They have a healthy stable of pass rushers, including Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Cam Heyward. They also spent their first-round pick this year on Derrick Harmon, who should help beef up their defensive front.

The Steelers added some notable names to their secondary this offseason, too. Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay should both help Pittsburgh produce takeaways. Better coverage should give their pass rush an easier time getting home, too.

In training camp, the Steelers defense has looked elite. They don’t want to repeat last year’s mistakes. If they play in the regular season like they have in practice, they should have no problem being one of the best units in the league. That includes bringing the quarterback down and stealing possessions for their offense.