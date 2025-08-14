Spencer Anderson A Player With ‘High Upside’ For Steelers, Pat Meyer Says

Since joining the franchise as a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson has become a jack of all trades in the trenches.

Of course, that’s nothing new for him, having played all five positions along the line during his time with the Maryland Terrapins. So far in Pittsburgh, he’s done the same. Though he’s seen action at only left and right guard in a regular-season NFL game, he has experience in training camp at both tackle positions and at center, giving the Steelers options from a depth perspective.

So far this summer, Anderson has seen a lot of work at left guard due to an injury to left guard Isaac Seumalo. He also dabbled at left tackle some while Broderick Jones was injured, even after Anderson said his tackle days were behind him.

That versatility is huge in the trenches, and along with his experience and some of his traits, Anderson has a lot of upside, according to position coach Pat Meyer.

“He’s a big kid who’s quick twitch. He’s got a lot of power,” Meyer told reporters during training camp, according to audio via the Tribune-Review’s Tim Benz. “He’s a smart kid and so again, he hasn’t played a ton of reps for us, but he’s had several starts and he’s a third-year player, seventh rounder out of Maryland that’s got a high upside. Again, all these young guys, it’s paying attention to detail and being detailed on our work and just play in and play out, focusing on every rep to win the rep.

“The more chances he gets, gets more shots he gets to take a rep in practice or in preseason or in games, he should get better and better each time he gets out there.”

Coming out of Maryland, Anderson was a strong athlete. He tested pretty well during the pre-draft process, generating a 9.34 Relative Athletic Score from Kent Lee Platte.

That athleticism helps him wear a number of hats in the trenches, and gives the Steelers some comfort knowing they have a valuable depth player who can step up at any of the five positions at a moment’s notice.

In the preseason in his career, Anderson has 85 snaps at left guard, five snaps at center, 78 snaps at right guard, and 45 snaps at right tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. The Steelers seemingly like him much better on the interior than at tackle, but it’s still a tool in his toolbox.

In the 2024 regular season, Anderson played another 212 snaps at left guard and 77 snaps at right guard, filling in after injuries to Seumalo and Mason McCormick, giving the Steelers some dependable snaps.

He doesn’t project as a future starter, but there’s still a lot of upside with Anderson as a key piece for the offensive line room moving forward.