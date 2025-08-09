Special Teams Forgotten Path To Make Steelers’ Roster

As much fanfare as there might be over what players on the back end of the roster, offense or defense, their true path to standing out during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three preseason games is through special teams.

A rookie like WR Roc Taylor might have size and flashed downfield ability. But buried at the end of a depth chart in a run-and-tight-end-heavy offense, offensive snaps aren’t there for him to help the team in the regular season. If Taylor’s going to grab one of the final 53-man roster spots, he’ll have to cut his teeth on special teams. It’s an area he’s had minimal exposure to throughout his career, but he’s received reps as a gunner and jammer during training camp practices.

The same can be said about CB D’Shawn Jamison. He’s perked up in practice and plays with an edge but a third-string slot corner, at best, isn’t going to be helping out on defense. His mission is to make plays on special teams, showing off his ability to run and hit to impress Danny Smith as much as Teryl Austin.

Rookies like Carson Bruener need to excel here. Fighting for reps in a deep inside linebacker room with few players ahead of him getting days off, Bruener’s training camp has largely been quiet. If he has any chance to turn things around, standing out on special teams is a must. And it’s in his wheelhouse. He was a stud on special teams throughout his Washington career, and in-stadium action is where those abilities can shine through. It’s harder to replicate in training camp where special team periods are often skeleton, not 11 on 11, and never “live” with full contact permitted.

Jack Sawyer has enjoyed a great camp but once the season begins, he’ll be relegated to No. 4 outside linebacker duties. He’ll see a few snaps on defense but a lot more will come on special teams. A starter his whole life, he’s now embracing the grind of football’s grunt work. So far, he’s worked as a wing and on-the-line player on the punt coverage team and frontline blocker on the kick return unit; his conditioning in this game will be tested. Sawyer will play a metric ton of snaps defensively and special teams in tonight and a good showing on both units can really begin to earn him the coaching staff’s trust.

A little more obvious is the return game. Kick return spots are for the taking and though Calvin Austin III is likely to remain the team’s punt returner, Max Hurleman, Ke’Shawn Williams, and others could stick on the practice squad as a backup.

Go down the latter half of the roster and this axiom – special teams is the way to make it – is true. The only unit it might not apply to is the offensive line, which only plays on the field goal-protect unit. Even defensive linemen are more viable now that kick returns are 5-yards bursts instead of 40-yard sprints. The more athletic ones could receive reps here just as DeMarvin Leal (now primarily playing outside linebacker but still built like a d-lineman) and Isaiahh Loudermilk have gotten in the past.

Danny Smith isn’t the decider. He’ll be the first to tell you that. But the Steelers are as acutely aware as anyone the value of special teams and how those who impress on football’s third unit greatly boost their odds of sticking around past Aug. 26’s roster cutdowns.