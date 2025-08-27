‘Somebody Has To Emerge’: Prisco Thinks Run Game Is Steelers’ Biggest Question Mark

In 2021, the Pittsburgh Steelers spent their first-round pick on Najee Harris. Although he didn’t become one of the best running backs in the league, Harris still gave the Steelers four years of quality play. Now, they’ll be looking to replace his production. However, it’s unclear how the division of labor is going to be split up for their backfield this year. For that reason, Pete Prisco thinks that the Steelers’ run game is their biggest question mark going into the season.

“My key for the Steelers, a key for [Aaron Rodgers] to avoid those hits, is run the ball,” Prisco said Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. “The Steelers’ identity has always been to play good defense and run the football. They did not run the ball very well last year. Now, there are questions about who’s gonna be the lead running back.

“[Jaylen] Warren, is he capable of doing it? [Kaleb] Johnson, the rookie from Iowa, looked good the last preseason game. Somebody has to emerge as a guy who can move the chains and keep that pressure off Aaron Rodgers because if you can’t run the ball, you’re gonna have problems protecting him.”

At the moment, Warren sits atop the Steelers’ depth chart. He’s got the most experience with the Steelers, with 2025 being his fourth season in Pittsburgh. In that time, he’s mostly served in a complimentary role. This year could be his first as a lead back.

Prisco is correct that there are questions as to if Warren can handle that workload. Ball security has been an issue for him. He even fumbled in the preseason this year.

The Steelers selected Johnson in the third round of the draft this year, so it’s unclear what level he can play at in the NFL. As the preseason went on, he continued to look better. He’s got workhorse running back traits. Therefore, if he performs well, he could take over the Steelers’ backfield.

Notice that Prisco places an emphasis on the Steelers’ run game helping to protect Rodgers. It’s true that a solid ground game should take pressure off of the quarterback’s shoulders. However, it’s also important for the Steelers’ starting running back to be able to pass-protect well. Warren is elite in that department, while Johnson is still working to improve his skills as a blocker.

It’s also important not to forget about Kenneth Gainwell. Rodgers recently had some very nice words to say about him. Gainwell isn’t a traditional running back; he’s more of a hybrid. He should also help share some of the workload at that position.

We’ll see how the Steelers deploy their running backs once the season starts. It’s likely that they’ll all get some work in Week 1. Hopefully, they can all be valuable weapons for the Steelers’ offense.