‘Sneaky’ Scotty Miller Has Performed ‘Really Well,’ Says Mason Rudolph

Since trading George Pickens, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had a void at wide receiver. DK Metcalf is their WR1, but they’re still trying to figure out how the rest of that room shakes out. Calvin Austin III suffered an injury in training camp that’s held him out of action. That’s given opportunities to other players, such as Scotty Miller. When asked how Miller has performed in camp and the preseason, Mason Rudolph had glowing remarks.

“Really well,” Rudolph said Saturday night after the Steelers’ 17-14 loss to the Buccaneers via the team’s YouTube channel. “He’s a veteran guy that’s sneaky, maybe one of the top two fastest guys on the team. Assignment-sound, knows what he’s doing all the time, can play different positions. He’s just a really great guy, a guy you can trust when you’re out there.”

Miller has been in the league since 2019, also spending time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. While he hasn’t had a ton of production, only recording over 200 receiving yards in a season once in his career, Miller has stuck in the league. His speed is a big reason why. At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.28 40-yard dash, and that is evident on the field, too.

Last season, his first with the Steelers, he only posted five catches for 69 yards. As a result, going into this season, his roster spot wasn’t safe. However, Miller has received nothing but positive reviews from teammates like Rudolph and coaches. That should be an encouraging sign for his chances at making the Steelers’ 53-man roster.

In the Steelers’ second preseason game, Miller put in a decent performance, recording two receptions for 38 yards. That follows his four catches for 47 yards in their first preseason game.

Overall, Miller has improved his stock. Also, he provides value on special teams, which should help his case to make the Steelers’ roster. Miller might not be a massive contributor on offense, but he could serve as quality depth for the Steelers. Don’t forget that he can serve as their emergency holder too. In a suspect receiver room, Miller has done a good job carving out a role for himself.