Slants Are Back In The Steelers’ Offense

Slants are back. That’s what should be expected from QB Aaron Rodgers. Specifically, to his favorite target WR DK Metcalf. It’s no secret Pittsburgh has developed a reputation for not throwing over the middle. Without getting into every weed of that conversation, the data is clear that quick-hitting slants haven’t been part of the playbook. That’s going to change.

Thanks to data provided by our Clayton Eckert, here’s the number of slants attempted and completed over the past two seasons. Pittsburgh ranks near the bottom.

Slants Attempted/Completed (2023-2024)

Team Att Comp Cowboys 112 73 Browns 105 67 Jets 93 56 Raiders 92 62 Giants 88 62 Texans 84 56 Bengals 82 57 Chargers 81 56 Patriots 80 49 Buccaneers 79 51 Dolphins 74 48 Colts 73 47 Eagles 70 53 Falcons 70 48 Saints 69 48 Commanders 68 46 Bills 66 48 Panthers 63 38 49ers 62 38 Rams 61 40 Cardinals 60 34 Chiefs 58 38 Packers 58 39 Seahawks 55 29 Broncos 54 33 Lions 52 38 Titans 50 30 Ravens 47 27 Steelers 47 25 Jaguars 38 27 Vikings 38 23 Bears 31 21

In attempts, Pittsburgh tied for 28th with 47. In completions, the Steelers rank 30th with only 25. That comes out to 1.38 slants attempted per game. The NFL average is two. In 2024 with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the Steelers only threw 17 of them. Literally, one per game. It’s become so foreign that the last time we wrote an article with “slant” in the headline was December 2023 when WR George Pickens made an early house call against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rodgers and Metcalf will flip those numbers. The Steelers might not finish first, but they’ll rise up the rankings. During training camp, Rodgers peppered Metcalf with them. Anytime Metcalf was isolated 3×1 as the backside X-receiver with the cornerback having outside leverage, Rodgers was looking for Metcalf inside. Even though Metcalf isn’t regarded as an elite short-area route runner, his run-after-catch ability is impressive. Rodgers trusts him to make those plays.

Separating the data by year, Rodgers and the Jets were among last year’s leaders in slants. New York threw 55 attempts with 35 completions a year ago. Rodgers, who accounted for over 96-percent of the team’s pass attempts, was responsible for virtually all of them.

Over the past two seasons, the only teams to throw more slants in a single season than last year’s Jets are the 2023 Dallas Cowboys (63) and 2024 Cleveland Browns (67).

How effective these outcomes are remains to be seen. Though Rodgers threw plenty of slants last season, none of his 28 touchdowns from a year ago came off that route. But it’s another way to open up and vary the Steelers’ offense. Mike Tomlin has shown past hesitation to throwing over the middle, but Rodgers should be given more chances than the quarterbacks before him.