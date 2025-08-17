Skylar Thompson Thought Steelers’ Run Game Was ‘Tremendous’ Against Buccaneers

The Pittsburgh Steelers struggled running the ball in their preseason opener. It took them forever to get the ground game going last week, and that was something they wanted to improve coming into Saturday’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Skylar Thompson, Pittsburgh did just that in a 17-14 loss at Acrisure Stadium.

“Yeah, I mean it’s tremendous,” Thompson said of the ground game, via audio provided by the team’s PR department. “Anytime we can get the run going like that, it opens up the play-[action] pass, it opens up the drawback, it opens up all that stuff. Makes it a multitude of ways to attack the defense, getting those guys going up front and the guys running the ball hard.”

During the first drive or two with Kenneth Gainwell in the game, it looked like the Steelers’ run-game issues had carried over to this week as well. However, Kaleb Johnson made a big impact once coming into the game. The Steelers wanted a good look at the rookie, and they got it. Johnson did well rushing 11 times 50 yards, good for 4.5 yards per carry. Most importantly, he just looked more comfortable with the ball in his hands compared to last week.

That was a big step forward for Johnson, who will likely get plenty of looks against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The third-round pick will likely start the season third on the depth chart, but he took advantage of his opportunities against Tampa Bay.

Johnson wasn’t the only back with a good showing, either. For the second-straight week, Lew Nichols made some head-turning plays in the Steelers’ run game.

Big 37 yard run by Lew Nichols earlier #Steelers pic.twitter.com/hxany1D653 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 17, 2025

He finished with 42 yards but did so on only three carries. It’s still an uphill climb for Nichols to make the 53-man roster, but he is certainly forcing his way into the conversation with two straight productive games.

Along with those two. Evan Hull had a nice showing, with three carries for 17 yards. Trey Sermon and Gainwell were less than impressive though. Sermon ran three times for four yards, and Gainwell ran twice for two yards.

It’s preseason, so the stats don’t mean as much. What’s important for the Steelers is the progress they made in their run game in general. Their backs looked much more dangerous, and the offensive line did a better job creating holes. There are definitely some positives to build on going forward.