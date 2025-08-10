Skylar Thompson ‘Made Some Money Tonight,’ Says Ramon Foster

“It’s only the preseason” might feel like a tagline to set and simmer expectations. Don’t tell that to QB Skylar Thompson. Taking advantage of reps gained due to rookie Will Howard’s injury, Thompson saw the majority of the game’s snaps. Replacing Mason Rudolph mid-way through the second quarter, Thompson picked up where Rudolph left off to finish with 233 yards and three touchdowns in the Steelers’ 31-25 win.

He easily made our winner’s list. Ramon Foster put him on his, too.

“His ability to come into a new place and really be in a position to just hold his own,” Foster said during KDKA’s post-game coverage. “He was good in the pocket, being able to deliver the ball. Zip on the ball. And again, everybody has something dirty about their job and he was able to sit back and take those hits and deliver to guys like Trey Sermon. It was phenomenal for him.”

Thompson’s NFL experience helped him make quick work of preseason action. A seventh round pick in 2022, he’s started three regular season games and a playoff contest. While his numbers have been far from sparkling, two career touchdowns to five interceptions, it made Saturday night’s stage easy to manage compared to wide-eyed rookies.

Thompson led an excellent two-minute drill, twice finding rookie WR Max Hurleman in Jaguars’ territory. His latter throw put the ball in the end zone. After the half, Thompson threw two more scores. On his final touchdown toss, he stood tall in the pocket against a heavy Jaguars’ rush, giving rookie WR Ke’Shawn Williams a chance to make the play.

Ke'Shawn Williams turned a 50-50 ball into a TD ‼️ Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/P31GlibXzr — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2025

“I don’t know how close this competition is between he and Mason, but legitimately he made some money tonight in a lot of different ways with the way he played,” Foster said.

In August and under contract, there’s no “money” to be made here like a draft pick crushing the Combine. Rudolph had a strong outing before exiting and has his No. 2 spot cemented, and Thompson won’t take that away. But Thompson is making a case to hang around Pittsburgh. With Howard likely missing the rest of the preseason, Thompson will have more opportunities to shine. Beating out Howard for the No. 3 spot is unlikely but now not impossible, especially if the Steelers opt to use one of its two IR-designated to return spots on Howard during roster cutdowns.

If not, Pittsburgh could make the move of keeping a fourth quarterback on the practice squad. It’s rare, but the Steelers value an experienced depth chart top to bottom. Pro scouts around the league will also take notice of Thompson’s outing, and if there’s a need in another city – New Orleans seems like it could use help – Pittsburgh might not be the only NFL team to have interest in rostering him.