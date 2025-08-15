Skylar Thompson Has ‘Legit Chance For A Backup Job’ In NFL This Year, Big Ben Says

Skylar Thompson likely doesn’t have a long-term future with the Steelers, but he may have a nice layover here. A former seventh-round pick, he has spent nearly his entire three-year career employed on 53-man rosters. Earmarked as the odd man out since he signed, an injury to Will Howard opens the door to potentially start on the 53-man roster.
But with his preseason performance, former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger believes Thompson’s potential landing spot is even higher than that. If the Steelers don’t hold onto him, he could find himself well-positioned somewhere else.
“I think he’s playing himself into a legit chance for a backup job somewhere for a team,” Roethlisberger said of Thompson on his Footbahlin podcast. “When the starters don’t play, or they don’t play a lot, ‘This is my chance to get a job somewhere. I want to put my resume on tape.’ And that’s what he did. I thought he played really well.”
After Mason Rudolph led the Steelers offense on two drives, Skylar Thompson played the rest of their preseason debut. He finished the game 20-for-28 for 233 yards and 3 touchdowns with 0 interceptions. He also performed well situationally, as did the Steelers as a whole. They protected the ball, went 8-for-13 on third down and finished 3-for-4 in the red zone.
Thompson tossed red-zone touchdowns to Max Hurleman and Trey Sermon, via a screen pass for the latter. In the fourth quarter, he gave the Steelers the game-winning points on a 26-yard strike to Ke’Shawn Williams. And most importantly, for Roethlisberger, he kept the ball out of harm’s way.
“That’s what you want to see from your quarterbacks, especially your backup quarterbacks,” he said. “I thought they took care of the ball [while] still throwing down the field. It wasn’t like everything was five yards, three yards. There were shots down the field, and that’s huge.”
“I think Skylar [Thompson] did a great job of taking care of the ball, and I think it’s gonna earn him a spot on somebody else’s roster — if he can do another one,” Roethlisberger cautioned. “Let’s stack another game, and if he does it again, then there’s no doubt that someone’s gonna be interested in him.”
Thompson has three previous three-touchdown preseason performances under his belt, but this has yet to translate to regular season success. Preseason results won’t win him a league MVP award. He has, however, put himself in the conversation to be on somebody’s roster in September. If the Steelers don’t like Will Howard’s progress at the start of the season, Thompson could remain on this roster. But if any team offers Pittsburgh a draft pick for him, you can probably wave goodbye to the journeyman.