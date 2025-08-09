Six Sleepers To Watch In Steelers’ Preseason Opener

With more than a dozen Pittsburgh Steelers starters sitting out tonight’s preseason opener, the focus shifts toward those trying to make the team, 53-man roster or practice squad. Josh Carney already walked through five bubble players. Adding onto that, here are six sleeper Steelers names either on or outside the bubble worth watching against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

TE JJ Galbreath (No. 87)

Galbreath is a name I’ve mentioned throughout the offseason. An exciting and quality UDFA addition, he was a small school sleeper who had a productive final season (32 receptions, 469 yards, four touchdowns) despite missing four games due to a shoulder injury. The buzz he developed in the spring carried over into the team’s four-practice acclimation period. Things quieted down when the pads came on, though he made an impressive leaping touchdown grab earlier this week and is buried down on the Steelers’ depth chart.

A strong in-stadium performance could cement his practice squad chances and keep faint hopes of challenging Connor Heyward for the 53 alive. Galbreath must show he can block and should get plenty of in-line work knowing Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith won’t play, while Darnell Washington will likely see only a slice of action. Galbreath’s college tape showed want-to and finish, but his frame is slight and he lacks ideal upper body strength. Special teams will also be critical. He should get burn on multiple units, including the punt coverage team.

Galbreath is an impressive athlete and receiver who needs to make a play downfield. His chances aren’t guaranteed, quarterbacks have to get him the ball, but a big play could make him an easy winner at the end of the night.

OT Dylan Cook (No. 60) & OG/C Max Scharping (No. 64)

Two offensive linemen trying to latch onto one of the final o-line roster spots. Cook should see a ton of left tackle reps, even knowing Broderick Jones and the first-team line (sans LG Isaac Seumalo, who will sit) will play plenty. Calvin Anderson is injured and doubtful to play. Gareth Warren just returned from injury, and Andrus Peat arrived two days ago.

Rostered all of 2023, Cook’s 2024 season underwhelmed and he spent it either hurt or on the practice squad. In his third year with Pittsburgh with zero NFL snaps, this is make-or-break. His training camp has been serviceable and the extra reps he’s received are obviously beneficial. He needs a great camp to ensure he makes the roster as tackle depth, either as the No. 4 or No. 3 if Anderson doesn’t return (and assuming no outside help is added).

Scharping is in a similar boat. If McCollum can’t suit up tonight, Scharping will replace Frazier as the backup center. A veteran with NFL experience, he’s struggled to find his footing in one place since being cut by the Houston Texans in 2022. A veteran likely to face rookies and young backups, Scharping should look significantly better. If he doesn’t, that’s a problem.

WR Roc Taylor (No. 89)

Taylor has received more fanfare than any Steelers UDFA. He’s had his moments and been the king of the backshoulder fade, including catching one Thursday to set up the offense’s only touchdown of a half-dozen two-minute drills this camp. Expect QB Skylar Thompson to look for him when the two share the field tonight. Taylor is well-built and can accelerate.

But can he run a fuller route tree than just winning vertically? Can he play on special teams, something he has little resume of. He’s been in the gunner lines and figures to play on a couple units, but if he’s going to have a true chance for the 53, he has to offer more than just his side of the ball. A No. 5 receiver in Arthur Smith’s offense isn’t going to play, so there better be special teams value to fall back on.

EDGE Eku Leota (No. 53)

Rookie Jack Sawyer will start tonight and play a lot of snaps. As he should. He’s been one of the most impressive newcomers in camp and we’ll quickly conduct an All-22 on him after the game ends. But Leota will see plenty of burn for a team that will functionally have four outside linebackers (and that assumes DeMarvin Leal, checked for a neck injury Thursday, plays).

Leota has flashed in camp as an undersized rusher with speed to win off the edge. His run defense needs to hold up, but he’s cut from a similar cloth as Nick Herbig. Leota also brings a bit of NFL experience, nearly 300 regular season snaps, so preseason action isn’t going to be too big for him. Without injury, I don’t see a path to the 53-man roster

CB D’Shawn Jamison (No. 17)

With Jalen Ramsey missing the past three practices and Donte Kent missing even longer than that, Jamison went from being squeezed out of reps as the No. 4 slot corner to the No. 2. He’s taken advantage of the moment. Despite being under 5’10 and a listed 184 pounds at his 2023 Texas Pro Day, Jamison plays bigger than his size. He’s been physical and rallied downhill on RPOs and the quick-passing game while beating blocks of veteran Robert Woods.

Even with injuries to Kent and Cory Trice Jr., Jamison has a slim path to the 53. Beanie Bishop Jr. hasn’t been outstanding but is comfortably ahead of Jamison. This is more for practice squad purposes, but Jamison is coming on strong to make a case to stick there when the regular season begins.

CB Cameron McCutcheon (No. 38)

Flying under the radar all summer, McCutcheon has seen regular playing time since Day One of camp. Initially running third-team corner opposite James Pierre, he’s logged a healthy share of second-team reps due to injury and veteran rest days. Profiling as the big and long outside corner Pittsburgh has coveted, McCutcheon is 6’1, 204 pounds with 33-inch arms.

He hasn’t made a ton of notable plays this summer, but he’s been consistent and should see the bulk of second-half reps in this game. Don’t be shocked if he makes a breakup or two, utilizing his length and size uncommon for the position.

Without making the list too long, here’s a handful of other names worth mentioning: RB Trey Sermon (No. 27), OG Doug Nester (No. 72), NT Domenique Davis (No. 69), ILB Carson Bruener (No. 44), S Sebastian Castro (No. 29), WR/PR/KR Max Hurleman (No. 34).