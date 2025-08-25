Simms Calls Steelers ‘Major Player’ In AFC, Hopes For ‘One Last Aaron Rodgers Hurrah’

Expectations for the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers are going a variety of different ways. Some are low on them, with sportsbooks listing their projected win total at just 8.5. However, others think all the big-name talent added this offseason, including Aaron Rodgers, could give the Steelers a chance to win their first playoff game in nearly a decade. Chris Simms seems to hold that belief.
On NBC’s Pro Football Talk, Simms and Mike Florio discussed odds that gave the Bengals a +290 chance to win the AFC North, while giving the Steelers a much lower chance at +475. Simms was surprised to see such a difference.
“Are you surprised that there’s such a gap between the Bengals and the Steelers?” Simms asked Monday. “I’m a little surprised the gap is that big. Pittsburgh, there certainly is some potential there. I still think the Pittsburgh Steelers are gonna be a major player in the AFC. I do.”
For the last few years, the upper echelon of the AFC has included the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens. After the Bengals lost in the AFC Championship game in 2022, only those three teams have made it back to that game.
That’s a stage the Steelers haven’t been on in quite a long time. And they’ve lost six playoff games in a row, which is part of the reason there were such drastic changes this offseason. The Steelers traded or let some former stalwarts walk in free agency, including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Najee Harris, George Pickens and Dan Moore Jr.
Plenty of new faces take their place. The additions of DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey especially are surprising and show the difference in the way the Steelers attacked this offseason compared to previous years. That said, there may not be any more important addition than Aaron Rodgers.
“I hope he goes down swinging this year,” Simms said. “I hope he goes down with, you know, just throwing laser beams and fireballs all over the field. Give me one last Aaron Rodgers hurrah.”
Rodgers didn’t play in the preseason. Week 1 will be the first time Steelers fans get to see him take the field. With his age, and all the newness around the offense in general, it wouldn’t be surprising if things get off to a somewhat slow start. That’s something Simms is expecting as well.
But the Steelers don’t need Aaron Rodgers to sling the ball all over the field every week. They have the defense, and they hope to have the run game to be successful. As long as Rodgers makes the right throws when necessary, they should be fine. And Simms may get his wish to see Rodgers, who turns 42 in December, in the playoffs one last time.