Several Steelers Veterans Who Have Work To Do To Earn Roster Spots

The Steelers have one preseason game left, and there are several veterans who still have work to do to earn roster spots. In almost all cases, these are veterans who already have experience on the Steelers’ 53-man roster. I made one exception, and you’ll see, and you’ll know why, in short order.

He, like the rest, could make or miss the roster based on the the final preseason game. The idea is that these are all players who were at one point inside the Steelers’ roster bubble. As we sit here today, they are either now outside of it, or very firmly right on the line. I’ve whittled it down to seven names, but the list is not intended to be exhaustive.

James Pierre: Going by seniority, James Pierre tops the list of Steelers veterans vying for a roster spot. Arguably, he could be inside the bubble right now. But with each passing game, he further proves that it’s almost exclusively for special teams. He is directly contending with Cory Trice Jr., another name on this list.

Isaiahh Loudermilk: Most lists I see have Loudermilk on their Steelers 53-man roster predictions, almost by default. But he hasn’t done much, and his ceiling is pretty clear. They could opt for Esezi Otomewo over him, or perhaps even Logan Lee.

Mark Robinson: Robinson isn’t giving up his roster spot to Steelers rookie Carson Bruener without a fight. What’s interesting is he hasn’t played much on special teams—just 10 snaps. Meanwhile, Bruener paces all Steelers with 49 special teams snaps in two games. Hint, hint.

DeMarvin Leal: The Steelers moved Leal to outside linebacker, presumably to give him a fighting chance to earn a roster spot. Unfortunately, he hasn’t shown much fight in two preseason games. I had him on my initial 53-man roster projection, but he has long since fallen off.

Cory Trice Jr.: Trice is already used to being off the Steelers’ 53-man roster, spending multiple stints on IR. Now he is dealing with yet another injury. As much as they might like him, he simply cannot stay healthy. I’m sure they would re-sign him to the practice squad if he clears waivers, but they need healthy bodies. His body just isn’t healthy.

Beanie Bishop Jr.: Bishop is probably inside the Steelers’ roster bubble at this point, I imagine most agree. But he still has to dot his Is and cross his Ts to seal the deal and put the finishing touches on this mixed metaphor. I mean his roster spot.

Calvin Anderson: Another case of injuries, Calvin Anderson could go from the Steelers’ swing tackle to off the roster. He hasn’t practiced in more than two weeks, and there is really no indication he will be back shortly.

Robert Woods: Last on the list is 33-year-old Robert Woods, whom the Steelers signed to a $2 million contract and seemed a safe roster lock. He is looking every bit his age, however, as others move past him. At this point, it’s not clear he would make the roster even if the Steelers keep six receivers.

Here are some names I didn’t consider for this list. I didn’t include Cameron Johnston and Corliss Waitman, although either could fit, because the two punters are in a direct roster battle that we’ve known about from the very beginning, and it comes as no surprise.

I also didn’t include OL Andrus Peat and Max Scharping or WR Scotty Miller. I think almost everyone at this point assumes Miller will make the Steelers’ 53-man roster. If you’re desperate for attention, you could claim Malik Harrison might not make the roster, even though he’s a special teams staple. Maybe you could include Cole Holcomb, who admittedly has only played five special teams snaps. Last, I didn’t include Logan Lee, because he has never been inside the roster bubble. He could potentially burst someone else’s bubble, though, on Thursday.