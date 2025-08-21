Several Steelers Sleepers Trying To Earn Roster Spots In Preseason Finale

While the Steelers have several veterans near the roster bubble, let’s talk about some sleepers with one last chance themselves. Based on broad public perception, these are all players who are currently outside the proverbial roster bubble entering the preseason finale. With a strong game, however, they could potentially push their way into the conversation. This doesn’t include experienced veterans who are on the bubble, like Andrus Peat, but rather young players still proving themselves. Not all of them have a great chance, but they should have ample opportunity to state their case in Carolina.

TE JJ Galbreath: Once anointed a Steelers sleeper, Galbreath’s roster odds have obviously slipped. He hasn’t shone during the preseason despite the absences of Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith. Not consistently enough to garner real consideration for a roster spot. He has, however, shown just enough to be intrigued about the Steelers developing him on their practice squad.

RB Lew Nichols: Signed only weeks ago, Nichols is probably too late to fall under the Steelers sleeper category. He has, however, made the fourth quarters of preseason games interesting. For a team that wants to run the ball, carrying four running backs isn’t crazy, though. And for what it’s worth, he does play on special teams.

WR Ke’Shawn Williams: Unless the Steelers sign Gabe Davis, there is an opening for a sleeper receiver to steal a roster spot. Williams’ ability to return punts plays in his favor, especially with Calvin Austin III nursing an injury. He has done enough to garner attention, though the odds are against him. Scotty Miller and Brandon Johnson are likely ahead of him, but both are veterans.

WR Max Hurleman: A touchdown and some hustle plays look good for Max Hurleman, but he’s still beating himself up for dropping a touchdown pass. He is probably one of the more intriguing sleepers the Steelers have had this offseason, going back to his rookie minicamp tryout.

DL Logan Lee: The only non-rookie on this list, Logan Lee spent his rookie season on the Reserve/Injured list. His cameo as a long snapper offers some intrigue, but he is in the mix as a sleeper to sneak onto the end of the Steelers’ defensive line.

ILB Carson Bruener: Can you be a sleeper if all Steelers fans expected you to make the 53-man roster when you were drafted? That seemed to be the case for Bruener, but that changed during the preseason. People remembered that Mark Robnison already does what Bruener is trying to do. But the young blood can still beat him out. He has played more special teams snaps than anybody on the team, so he is certainly trying.

CB Daryl Porter: The son of a former Steelers draft pick of the same name, Porter signed with the Steelers on Aug. 5, and after making some plays in the second preseason game, even the coaches are intrigued. With injuries complicating the bottom of the cornerback roster, he may just have a chance to sneak in as a sleeper.

S Sebastian Castro: Castro reminds me of another former Steelers sleeper, Jordan Dangerfield. They both understood that their path forward was special teams, and he has done his part there. But he also looked more comfortable on defense in the second preseason game. He should see a lot of time in the finale. If there is an open spot for special teams, he might just be able to give the Steelers a hard decision.