‘Setting Yourself Up For Failure’: Kaboly Doesn’t Think Steelers Can Rely On Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson

The Steelers are really counting on Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson to take big steps this year. They may still acquire a receiver as roster cuts begin, but for now their lack of action there has been telling. It’s not enough to convince Steelers insider Mark Kaboly that those two can be relied on, though.

“I think if you go into this season thinking Calvin Austin’s gonna be okay, Roman Wilson’s gonna take that next step, you’re pretty much setting yourself up for failure,” Kaboly said Monday on 93.7 The Fan. “I’m not saying they won’t be good. But there’s a good chance they aren’t as good as they look right now. You have to cover your rear end at that point, just with depth.”

For Austin, things aren’t getting off to the greatest start. He impressed in the first couple days of camp, but unfortunately sustained an undisclosed injury. Kaboly himself calls it “worrisome”, although Mike Tomlin has kept a day-to-day label on the receiver. Regardless, it hurts to not have him getting reps with the rest of the offense. That said, he is coming off an impressive season with over 500 receiving yards and four touchdowns. If he can get healthy, he should be able to build on that.

As for Roman Wilson, has shown progress in each of the Steelers’ first two preseason games. He hasn’t been on the field much but certainly is making an impact. Wilson led all Steelers’ receivers with 72 receiving yards on Saturday, and he did so on just two receptions. The second-year receiver is carrying a strong end to training camp into some impressive performances on the field.

The Steelers have been high on Wilson since they drafted him. He’s proving them right so far. But the regular season may be a different story, a stage in which he’s never seen an NFL pass before. That, plus Austin’s injury, does give some credence to the idea of bringing in a wide receiver.

If Pittsburgh was to bring in a receiver, it would likely be more of a depth option. Terry McLaurin’s in a contract dispute with the Commanders, but it would truly be a surprise to see the Steelers do anything there. It’s much more likely that any WR they add is a depth player, similar to Robert Woods, who might not make the 53-man roster.

Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson each could have a great year with Aaron Rodgers. But it could be smart to have some insurance, which Kaboly thinks the Steelers need.