We’re a bit over a week through training camp now, and there’s already been some headlines to come out of Latrobe. Two of the most notable have revolved around two of the newest additions to the team, Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey. As team drills started, we saw Jalen Ramsey play at both cornerback and safety, a sign that the Steelers will likely use him as something of a utility man. Smith has caught the ball and taken handoffs, while also being part of a four-tight end set that the Steelers are experimenting with.

For the first several days, the defense seemed a step ahead of the offense. During Wednesday’s first padded practice, the defense got the best of the offense throughout the day. Thursday was different, with the offense taking things personally, according to DK Metcalf. They looked motivated, with Rodgers and Metcalf connecting on a couple big throws.

As the pads came on, things got feisty. There were a couple dust-ups, including small bouts between Jonnu Smith and Juan Thornhill, as well as Metcalf and Chuck Clark. Friday night brings the first night practice of the summer, which is always a fun time. We’re also now just a little over a week away from the Steelers’ first preseason game on Aug. 9.

1 – How much will Aaron Rodgers play in the preseason game against Jacksonville? (1 series, 1 quarter, a half).

2 – Which undrafted free agent do you want to see make the 53-man roster the most?

3 – What one player has impressed you the most in Training camp so far?

4 – On a scale from 1-10 (least to most) how confident are you in Broderick Jones?

5- Who has more receiving TD’s in 2025? DK Metcalf or the Steeler’s tight ends?

Recap: First Weekend Of 2025 Training Camp Friday Night Five Questions

Training camp is underway. The first few days were anticlimactic since the players were in shorts. But this week, pads go on with roster spots on the line. Here’s the recap from last week’s 16 respondents.

Q1: Biggest Early Camp Impression?

The prevailing opinion among Steelers Depot respondents is it’s too early to form impressions. Pads-on practice and preseason games will reveal more. We will know better soon after the players start practicing with their pads on. Even better is after a preseason game against an opposing team. But some did have early opinions: Ted Webb likes “how Ramsey has been being used all over plus even blitzing.” And Steeler fever mentions “Harmon coming in looking like a world beater by early reports.”

Q2: Steelers AFC North Place Standing in 2025

Folks are mostly optimistic. Almost everyone predicted the Steelers finishing first or second in the AFC North. The median response was second place. Yours truly, Beaver Falls Hosiery, was one of the few pessimists with a third-place prediction. No one said last.

Q3: Should Rodgers Play in Preseason?

In a 15-1 vote, Steelers fans say Aaron Rodgers should play in preseason games. But we generally agreed to limit his exposure to the minimum necessary. The ValyrianSteelerJedi01 said, “Yes, but no more than a series or two.” FlaFan47 adds, “absolutely if for no other reason than to get the OL used to how he uses his cadence in a game.”

Q4: Prefer Jalen Ramsey playing Cornerback or Safety?

Depot respondents are evenly split between preferring Ramsey at cornerback or playing both positions to keep opposing offenses guessing. Nick Schultz opined “Corner primarily but he will move all over. In games versus teams like the Bengals I think we have him in lock down mode with Porter for Chase and Higgins. Against the Ravens more of a spy in the box.” Ratsotex says, “I’m sure he will play whatever is

needed at the time.” While Chris92021 maintains, “I’ve said safety when he got traded and I am sticking with it.”

Q5: Leal or Loudermilk make roster?

Depot respondents picked DeMarvin Leal to make the roster over Isaiahh Loudermilk by an 8 to 4 vote, with 3 saying neither makes the initial 53-man roster. Newguy68 was a naysayer: “I say neither. Both of them have done little to nothing over the past 3-4 years. Let’s give Logan Lee or someone else a shot.”

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Biggest Early Camp Impression? Too Early To Tell TBD Steelers AFC North Place Standing in 2025 2 TBD Should Rodgers Play in Preseason? Yes TBD Prefer Jalen Ramsey playing Cornerback or Safety? Cornerback/Both TBD Leal or Loudermilk make Roster? DeMarvin Leal TBD

Final Thoughts

Steelers Depot fans want to see some full contact before drawing opinions on this year’s Steelers roster. But We’re optimistic about a at their chance at high placing high in the AFC North if Aaron Rodgers hones his passing in camp. The defense may have wrinkles with Jalen Ramsey moving around the secondary. And we expect fierce camp battles for defensive line spots. Here we go Steelers!