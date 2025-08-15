Second Weekend Of 2025 Preseason: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

One preseason game has now come and gone, with the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-25. The Steelers got off to a fast start and QB Skylar Thompson’s stellar play also helped them come out on top.

This week Pittsburgh is seeing a different opponent in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two teams had a joint practice Thursday at Acrisure Stadium, one in which it seems Tampa Bay did very well. The two sides face each other again Saturday night in Week 2 of the preseason.

Unfortunately, not all is well with the Steelers off the field. Cam Heyward and Chris Boswell remain out of action, the Steelers at a standstill with both over their respective contract situations. With the clock dwindling before the regular season begins, that’s something the Steelers need to handle.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes our way.

Have a safe and happy weekend.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will the Steelers’ offense (not defense or special teams) score over/under 24 points?

2 – Does Derrick Harmon play over/under 25.5 snaps?

3 – Will the Steelers defense be over/under 1.5 sacks?

4 – Who will have the higher average per punt – Cameron Johnston or Corliss Waitman?

5- Which Steelers receiver has the most receiving yards this week?

Tie Breaker: What will the Steelers’ total rushing yardage be against Tampa Bay?

Recap: Final Weekend Of 2025 Training Camp Steelers Friday Five Questions

The first preseason game is in the books. A dry run for the regular season with 21 folks practicing for the Steelers Depot regular-season Friday Night Five Questions contest. The rules are below following the recap.

Q1: Steelers Receiver Most Yards Against Jaguars

Ke’Shawn Williams led the Steelers with 55 yards on two catches, including a contested 26-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Scotty Miller followed with four catches for 47 yards, and Roc Taylor impressed with two for 38 yards. Roman Wilson, a highly touted rookie, was the favorite with 9 of 21 votes, followed by Miller (5) and Taylor (3). Only Steven Small, the pride of the United Kingdom, correctly picked Williams, earning the sole point for this question.

Q2: Steelers Score Red-Zone TD?

The Steelers answered this question on their opening drive. Down 3-0, Mason Rudolph marched the Steelers downfield on a series of passes. His last pass of the drive, a 19-yard TD strike to TE Darnell Washington, gave the Steelers the lead. All 21 respondents answered yes earning one point. We were feeling optimistic. A side note: This was the first preseason game since 2022 in which the Steelers scored 30 or more points.

Q3: Steelers Running Back with Most Rushing Yards?

After acing the previous question, we all swung and missed on which running back would gain the most rushing yards. Kaleb Johnson received 10 of 21 votes. Trey Sermon got 7. Even Evan Hull garnered three votes. But no one predicted Lew Nichols bowling defenders over for 31 yards on six carries. Johnson had more carries but gained just 20 yards. The offensive line needs to start opening up running lanes.

Q4: How Many Steelers Defensive Takeaways

Another goose egg. Collectively, we predicted the Steelers defense forcing two turnovers. Our answers ranged from one to four. Cam McCutcheon, injured later in the game, intercepted a pass, but it was negated by Isaiahh Loudermilk’s incidental contact with the quarterback’s helmet. Officials enforced the rule strictly, resulting in a roughing-the-passer penalty that frustrated Steelers fans. So, the Steelers’ defense ended with no takeaways.

Q5: How Many Steelers Turnovers?

Skylar Thompson was strip-sacked after he held onto the ball too long. An alert Evan Hull recovered the fumble during the scramble. Hull’s quick recovery saved the possession. Only Nick Schultz predicted the Steelers not turning the ball over.

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Receiver Most Yards Against Jaguars Roman Wilson Ke’Shawn Williams Steelers Score Red-Zone TD? Yes Yes RB With Most Rushing Yards? Kaleb Johnson Lew Nichols How Many Steelers Defensive Takeaways? 2 0 How Many Steelers Turnovers? 2 0

Tiebreaker – Steelers Passing Yards

The tiebreaker would have come into play during the regular-season contest. Steelers quarterbacks combined for 317 passing yards. Steve Small and Nick Schultz tied with two of five correct answers Schultz predicted 225 passing yards (which happens to be the median response) and 92 yards off the mark. Small came closer to the mark by predicting 243, just 74 yards off.

No rewards for this practice week. But congrats to Steve Small as the best prognosticator of the week.

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! The 2025 Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions contest is almost here! Consider your answers carefully, you could be a winner!

IMPORTANT

For those interested, once the regular season starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night Five Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the sixth year, we will have weekly winners! Here is how it will work:

Each week, we’ll ask five questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be evenly split. The weekly winner can opt to receive a Steelers Depot Polo shirt in lieu of cash. We will also track cumulative points for correct answers through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular-season game. Answering all five regular questions correctly will gain a five-point bonus toward your cumulative score. The tiebreaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point.

The contest will begin with the Sept. 5, 2025, Friday Night Five Questions. Once Beaver Falls Hosiery

“likes” your responses, they are recorded on a spreadsheet. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. If you need to revise an answer, the best way to ensure we accurately record your final answers is by replying to your original response and NOT editing it. Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game-related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize and a Steelers Depot Polo shirt for the top three finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect.

First Prize: $100; Second Prize: $75; Third Prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or for any unclaimed winnings, the monies will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. If you want to direct your winnings to a different charity, please collect them and donate directly. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up. Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a message on X @subBurgher or Instagram username quarter nelson.

Test your Steelers knowledge and compete for bragging rights in another practice round tonight!