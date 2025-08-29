Scouting Notebook: Top College Game And Prospects To Watch (Week 2)

Every week before the slate of college football games, we will highlight several prospects per matchup who should be sought after in the 2026 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how the Pittsburgh Steelers may view them.

NO. 1 TEXAS AT NO. 3 OHIO STATE NOON/EST FOX

The Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes will kick off an exciting weekend of college football. This will be a top 3 matchup of two perennial superpower programs.

For the Longhorns, the easy name to point out from the crowd is QB #16 Arch Manning. Manning enters the season as the unquestioned starter and the current favorite for the Heisman Trophy. He is a top projected draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, should he declare.

Manning has the size (6-4, 219 pounds) as well as the arm talent that his uncles, Peyton and Eli, had. This Manning also possesses good athleticism to play outside of the pocket, as well as be a threat on the ground. He faces the defending National Champions as a tough first test, but Manning should be up to the challenge.

For Ohio State, keep an eye on WR #17 Carnell Tate. He returns to the Buckeyes after a strong sophomore season where he caught 52 passes for 733 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-3, 195-pound junior is set to take the WR2 role alongside Jeremiah Smith now that Emeka Egbuka is in the NFL. Tate is a smooth route runner that has good size and length. He is a willing blocker in the run game, making him a well-rounded pass-catcher to watch.

NO. 8 ALABAMA AT FLORIDA STATE 3:30 PM/EST ABC

The Alabama Crimson Tide start their bounce-back campaign on the road against the Florida State Seminoles Saturday afternoon.

For Alabama, keep your eyes on OT #74 Kadyn Proctor, the current favorite to be the top tackle off the board next spring. Proctor is a mammoth of a man at 6-7, 366 pounds. He plays every bit of it, having the strength and size to maul defenders in the running game, but also the athleticism to move in pass protection. He will get his first test against a good Florida State defensive front, but Proctor is in great position to start out his first draft-eligible season on a high note.

For the Seminoles, keep your eyes on DL #6 Darrell Jackson Jr. Entering his fifth year, Jackson presents plenty of upside. The 6-5, 337-pounder possesses the size and athleticism to christen him a physical freak. Jackson has the strength and quickness to overwhelm blockers at the point of attack. His production hasn’t been the best to start his college career, but Jackson has the tools to breakout and be a household name come spring.

NO. 9 LSU AT NO. 4 CLEMSON 7:30 PM/EST ABC

The Clemson Tigers host the LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium Saturday in a top 10 clash of CFP hopefuls. For LSU, keep your eyes on QB #18 Garrett Nussmeier. The 6-1, 215-pound senior is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft this year. He threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 2024, his first season as a starter.

He has Grade-A character and the leadership and poise you desire at the position while possessing notable arm talent too. He has the accuracy to make tight window throws as well as the arm strength to push the ball down the field. Nussmeier opted to return to college this season to improve his draft stock, and he gets a tough first test against a vaunted Clemson defense.

For the Clemson Tigers, be sure to watch QB #2 Cade Klubnik. The 6-2, 210-pound senior is a talented quarterback prospect in his own right. He broke out in 2024, throwing for 3,639 yards with 36 passing touchdowns versus only six interceptions. Klubnik added 463 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Klubnik is a good athlete who can create outside of structure, as well as attack opposing defenses with his legs. His tape is littered with dimes as a passer, dropping the ball in the bucket while getting rocked by defenders. With Clemson’s roster primed for a CFP run this season, Klubnik will lead the charge, starting Saturday night against LSU’s defense.

VIRGINIA TECH AT NO. 13 SOUTH CAROLINA 3:00 PM/EST ESPN

The Virginia Tech Hokies play the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia Sunday afternoon. For the Hokies, be sure to watch LB #24 Jaden Keller. The 6-3, 235-pound senior has the size and length of an NFL linebacker, but his tape also shows a defender capable of chasing the run. Keller notched 83 total tackles last year. He needs to show more splash in his senior season to warrant being more than a late Day 3 pick, but Keller has the athleticism you desire at the position.

For the Gamecocks, the name to watch is QB #16 LaNorris Sellers. The 6-3, 240-pound redshirt sophomore flashed last season for South Carolina, throwing for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns. He ran for 674 yards and seven more scores on the ground.

Sellers is a big-bodied passer with a cannon of an arm as well as the size and athleticism to evade defenders in the pocket. He’s still developing as a passer, but the raw talent and tools along with his A+ character have Sellers considered a Day 1 pick heading into the season.

NO. 6 NOTRE DAME AT NO. 10 MIAMI (FL) 7:30 PM/EST ABC

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Miami Hurricanes will face off for the first time since 2017. This old rivalry will be renewed Sunday night.

For Notre Dame, be sure to watch OT #59 Aamil Wagner. The 6-6, 296-pound junior has the size and length you look for at the position. He has a desirable basketball background, helpful athleticism for the position. He’s a fluid mover and a good athlete. His presence was a big component for RB Jeremiyah Love’s success on the ground last year. Wagner needs to continue to add mass to his frame, but there’s a lot to like about Wagner heading into 2025.

For Miami, all eyes will be on QB #11 Carson Beck. The 6-4, 220-pound senior was the projected #1 overall pick prior to the 2024 season. While he threw for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, he had some bad performances against some of the top defenses in the SEC. This led to a falling out of good graces with scouts and Georgia, alike.

Beck suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow in December 2024. This happened during the team’s win against Texas in the CFP. Subsequently, he decided to transfer from Georgia to Miami. Cam Ward lit the world on fire for the Hurricanes last season after transferring from Washington State the season before, and Beck is hoping to work the same magic in his favor as he attempts to build back his draft stock. This must start with a strong performance against the Fighting Irish Sunday night.