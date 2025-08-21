Scouting Notebook: Top College Game And Prospects To Watch (Week 1)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games, we will highlight several prospects in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2026 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how the Pittsburgh Steelers may view them.

NO. 22 IOWA STATE VS NO. 17 KANSAS STATE NOON/EST ESPN

The Big 12 battle between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas State Wildcats will take place in Dublin, Ireland, to kick off college football this weekend with the winner taking an early lead in the conference standings.

For the Cyclones, keep an eye on DL #95 Domonique Orange. The 6-5, 325-pound senior is a massive presence in the middle of an Iowa State defense that specializes in stopping the run and clogging up running lanes. Orange isn’t much of a pass rusher (one career sack), but he plays with great effort and urgency chasing the ball. He is shaping up to be an intriguing mid-round pick in next year’s draft.

Another name to watch for the Cyclones is star QB #3 Rocco Becht. The 6-1, 210-pound redshirt junior had a strong 2024 campaign, throwing for 3,505 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions while completing 59.4% of his passes. Becht also did some damage on the ground, rushing for 318 yards and eight scores.

Becht lacks ideal NFL size, but he has the arm talent, poise, and mobility to play at the next level in a backup/spot starter role. In what is shaping up to be a deep quarterback class, Becht could be considered value that gets pushed down the boards if he can replicate the success he had a season ago.

For the Wildcats, keep an eye on LB #45 Austin Romaine. The 6-2, 245-pound junior burst onto the scene last season, racking up 96 total tackles (54 solo), two sacks, three forced fumbles, and two pass deflections. Romaine is a see-ball, get-ball playmaker who shows relentless pursuit on the football field. He is set up to build on a strong sophomore season and climb draft boards this fall.

Leading the offense for the Wildcats is QB #2 Avery Johnson, a former teammate of Pittsburgh Steelers QB Will Howard as both of them saw action in 2023 for Kansas State. The 6-3, 196-pound Johnson has a thin frame for the position but is a good athlete. He rushed for 605 yards and seven touchdowns last season to go along with 2,712 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions while completing 58.3% of his attempts.

Johnson is more of a dual-threat quarterback defenses need to respect on the ground as well as outside the pocket, having the skill set to throw on the run. He needs to work on his accuracy and properly diagnosing defenses, but the tools and traits are there for Johnson to take a step forward in a season where he is now draft-eligible.